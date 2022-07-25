New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Two Washington men were charged Friday with smuggling 91,000 fentanyl pills in potato chip containers, authorities said.

After an investigation into the couple’s ties to an international criminal organization that imported large quantities of fentanyl pills into Whatcom County, Juan E. Hernandez-Hernandez and Alejandro Macias-Velazquez were arrested, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office said.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents working for the sheriff’s office received information that Hernandez-Hernandez had arranged for 91,000 fentanyl pills to be delivered in Bellingham, authorities said.

Agents in a parking lot in Bellingham saw Macias-Velázquez deliver a duffel bag, which was later determined to contain 10 kilograms of fentanyl inside a cardboard box and potato chip container, according to authorities.

Both were arrested.

Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo warned that the price of the illegal drug has decreased as it has become more widely available in the community.

Special Agent in Charge (SAC) Robert Hammer, who oversees HSI operations in the Pacific Northwest, said: “The dangers of fentanyl cannot be understated, especially in an area that has recently seen a high number of deaths from fentanyl-laced pills.”

According to the Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is “approximately 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin as a pain reliever.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) National Center for Health Statistics estimates that there will be 107,622 drug overdose deaths in 2021, of which 71,238 deaths are related to synthetic opioids such as fentanyl.