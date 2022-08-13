New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Washington state regulators are weighing the idea of ​​giving those previously convicted of marijuana-related crimes preferential treatment for opening marijuana shops.

The Washington State Liquor Cannabis Board is considering a proposed initiative that would use a points-based system to allocate marijuana licenses to individuals.

Ex-convicts affected by the “war on drugs” policies of previous decades would be given priority to open marijuana shops under the proposed system.

“Our intent is to reach out to applicants disproportionately harmed by the war on drugs,” said Liquor Cannabis Board Communications Director Brian Smith. told Fox 13.

Individuals will be assigned points based on their drug-related offense history.

“You get a little bit of points like an arrest for a marijuana conviction, but you get extra points if you end up in jail or prison,” Smith said.

Some Washington officials have pointed to race as a factor under consideration for the new policy.

“We recognize the disparity of the war on drugs on the black community,” said Briana Thomas, a labor relations policy consultant.

However, not everyone is thrilled with the idea.

Some entrepreneurs who already operate marijuana shops are skeptical about the effectiveness of the proposed program.

“It’s going to give licenses to people who aren’t equipped to run a business like this,” a marijuana shop owner told Fox 13.

Another cannabis shop owner called the proposed policy “just political gain”.