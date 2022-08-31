Washington GOP Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley tackles border fentanyl crisis: ‘It’s killing our kids’

New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Tiffany Smiley, a Republican candidate for the Washington state Senate, is determined to end her state’s drug crisis as fentanyl overdose deaths continue to rise.

She joined several Republican women brought together by Winning for Women (WFW) and the national security advocacy organization Polaris National Security for a trip to the US’s southern border this week to see firsthand how it fails to manage. The crisis was affecting countless families in Washington.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Smiley, a registered nurse who became the first blind US Army officer to serve on active duty after her husband was wounded while deployed in Iraq, described the horror stories surrounding drug and human trafficking. Cartels on the border and outlined what she would do to combat the crisis if she becomes Washington’s next US senator.

“We know we have a fentanyl and opioid crisis in Washington state. And in fact, King County declared a public emergency over it. It’s killing our kids,” Smiley said, standing next to a section of the border wall that was built in the past. President Donald Trump’s administration is based just outside of McAllen, Texas.

“I’ve heard the stories in Washington state. We know it’s coming from our southern border. So I wanted to come down here and see it. I wanted to hear the stories. I wanted to talk to the sheriff. I wanted to talk to the agents who were dealing with women and children. So to speak. And it’s worse than I thought,” she added.

Smiley referred to a conversation with the local county sheriff, who described to her the gruesome crime scenes that continued to be perpetrated by cartel members on the US side of the border, including the murders and sexual assaults of women and children.

The sheriff told Smiley and the women’s group that their biggest obstacle in dealing with the crisis is the federal government because of the lack of support for law enforcement in South Texas, forcing them to shoulder the financial burden of fighting crime. Because of the cartel.

“I think before we do anything, we have to elect leaders who will go to D.C. and secure the border to protect and save lives,” Smiley said. “[The sheriff’s] Washington, DC is the biggest obstacle, and he said, ‘I just want people to work across the street and do what’s right.’

Asked how the policies enacted in Washington, a Democratic stronghold, have affected the citizens of the border crisis, Smiley wasted no time highlighting the alarming rise in fentanyl overdose deaths and blasting President Biden as well as her opponents. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., for his handling of the crisis.

The Biden administration, as well as many Democrats, insist there is no crisis at the southern border.

“In the last two years, we’ve seen an increase in fentanyl, an increase in the opioid crisis, more children dying. The number one killer of 18- to 45-year-olds is fentanyl. Every room I go into in Washington state, there’s someone who’s been affected by the fentanyl crisis, and it’s affected our little ones. Children are dying,” Smiley said.

“[Biden and Murray] A combined 80 years in government and we are no better. I don’t know if the last time Patty Murray ever crossed the border. Yes, she talks about helping women and children, but what I heard here today breaks my heart as a mother, as a nurse. We have a humanitarian crisis,” she said.

“We have stash houses in the United States of America where women are held against their will, where they are raped and trafficked. I mean, that’s unacceptable to me. And I can’t wait to go back to DC and fight — really fight for women and children and deliver results.” Do,” Smiley added.

Smiley pledged that, if elected, she would work to secure the southern border, including ensuring Title 42 — which gave U.S. officials the ability to block immigrants from entering the country during a health crisis. COVID-19 Epidemics – persisted until there was a “real plan” to manage the large numbers of migrants crossing the border every month.

“We need to make sure we have the manpower, our border agents are given every resource, everything they need to secure our border. We can do that through technology, through physical barriers, first and foremost,” Smiley said.

“And then we need to make sure that police municipalities can get retention bonuses, federal grants to keep and recruit police officers, because we have a police officer shortage. We need law and order,” she added.

Smiley emphasized her record of taking over the federal government, including reforming the Department of Veterans Affairs after her husband’s injury, and argued that she was a better candidate to represent the citizens of Washington.

“Patty Murray is part of DC. She’s the federal government. So it’s time for us to deliver. I’m a fighter, I build coalitions, and like that sheriff said, I’ll work my way through to do what’s right, and that’s what I’m all about. Can’t wait for Washington,” she said.