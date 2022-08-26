New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Maryland woman has been arrested and charged with running down her boyfriend and killing her with her car.

Prince George’s County police have charged 38-year-old Udel Burno with vehicular homicide in the death of 40-year-old Shamatto Clark.

On Aug. 20, at approximately 8:45 a.m., officers responded to a call of a person trapped under a car outside a home.

When they arrived, they found Clark pinned under the car. He was declared dead on the spot.

Officials said the victim’s girlfriend, Barno, struck Clark with a vehicle that seriously injured her.

Barno is in custody on a no-bond condition. Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George’s County detectives at (301)-516-2512.