New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Republican lawmakers won the annual congressional baseball game for charity in Washington, DC, Thursday night after a rain delay interrupted the game.

The Republicans were 0 to 4 to the Democrats in the fourth inning before the delay and eventually won the friendly contest by outscoring their opponents 10 to 0.

Lawmakers first took to Nationals Park Field, where the Washington Nationals play. The game continues its annual bipartisan tradition since the first game was played in 1909.

The players wore the jerseys of their respective district or state teams.

Left-wing climate protesters arrested at congressional baseball game after blocking entrance to national park

Next

Image 1 of 3

previous

Next

Image 2 of 3

previous

Image 3 of 3

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the coach of the Democratic team, said in an interview with Fox News’ Chad Pargram that the reason members of Congress put aside their differences for the game is because of the camaraderie and the players’ love for baseball.

“The sport is great and the people are great,” she said. “That’s why we’re competitive and it’s great to be here and have some fun.”

She added: “Sometimes I’m the coach, sometimes I’m the referee. I have my point of view. But it’s always fun.”

In addition to the uncooperative weather, US Capitol Police arrested several protesters who tried to disrupt the bout.

At least three climate activists were arrested, Capitol Police said.

In the days leading up to the Games, several left-wing groups threatened to “shut down” the event, prompting a response from US Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger, who warned protesters on Wednesday that law enforcement would not allow violence or lawlessness. behavior

Climate Activist Says Lawmakers Will See More Protests Aiming To ‘Shut Down’ Congressional Baseball Game

Next

Image 1 of 3

previous

Next

Image 2 of 3

previous

Image 3 of 3

“We are aware that protesters are planning to protest political issues at the Congressional Baseball Game for Charity,” the manager said on Twitter. “Our goal is to protect members of Congress during this family event, so we have a robust security plan in place.”

He added: “We would urge anyone thinking of causing trouble at the charity game to stay home. We will not tolerate violence or any illegal behavior during this family event.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

The annual bipartisan event featured members of the House of Representatives as well as the US Senate.

Republicans celebrated their second consecutive victory in 2021 with a 13-12 victory. Democrats have enjoyed more victories in recent years.

Fox News’ Adam Sabbs contributed to this report.