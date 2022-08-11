New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Heavy rains and thunderstorms led to flooding in the nation’s capital on Wednesday.

Flood watches cover the Washington, DC, metro area, northern Virginia, parts of Maryland and eastern West Virginia.

National Weather Service (NWS) offices in Baltimore and Washington have warned residents of heavy rain, damaging wind gusts and flash flooding.

On Thursday, the agency said the cold front bringing the weather will move south and stop in parts of central Virginia.

According to Fox Weather, several inches of rain fell during the rush hour.

DC Fire and EMS shared photos of a water rescue with a person trapped on the roof of a car.

A Twitter user asked DC Water why such flooding events are happening there.

“Because the current trunk sewer can’t handle the volume of storm water. We’re building a tunnel under RI Avenue to increase the capacity for a 15-year storm,” replied.

Fox Weather reported this Slow-moving thunderstorms followed At least 3 inches of rain in a two-hour period.

The station said the wet weather also caused delays at Ronald Reagan Washington National and Washington Dulles International Airports.

Radar analysis by the Fox Forecaster Center showed some areas received more than 2 inches of rain in 20 minutes.