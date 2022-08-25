New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

At least 12 people were shot in Washington, DC on Wednesday, as violent crime continues to rise in the nation’s capital.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said the first incident happened just after 2:05 a.m. Police responded to a double shooting on Florida Avenue Northwest DC that left a man dead and a woman critically injured.

Later that afternoon, police responded to another Northwest shooting scene on O Street shortly after 12:50 p.m. Authorities said the shooting happened near a senior living facility. Two people were killed and three others were injured.

Authorities said the O Street shooting also happened near an open-air drug market, according to WTTG. It is not clear under what circumstances the shooting took place or exactly where it took place.

“We’re trying to be as resourceful as possible to put our officers and our detectives and our special units where the crime is,” an MPD official said Wednesday afternoon.

“Unfortunately, that crime just keeps going around,” the official added. “We’ll be on a block and we’ll displace the criminals to another area where they’ll shoot there.”

Less than an hour after the O Street shooting, a teenager in Northeast DC was shot but found conscious and breathing by police. Another stationary gunshot victim, an adult male, was found in Southeast DC shortly after 6 p.m.

Three people were later shot near Quincy Place around 7:30 p.m. Police found two of the injured, who were taken to the hospital, while the third came to the hospital on his own.

Three victims are expected to survive, and D.C. police said three suspects have been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

All these shootings are being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department.