Carjacking incidents in Washington, DC have been on the rise since 2019, DC Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) statistics show.

On Sunday evening, two minor suspects did it Washington Commanders Brian Robinson Jr. The latest of more than 300 victims affected by carjackings this year comes after a football player was shot and wounded on H Street — a busy strip of restaurants and grocery stores between Capitol Hill and Northeast D.C. neighborhoods.

MPD reported a total of 326 carjackings between January 1 and August 30 of this year, which represents a 27% increase over the same period last year, when MPD reported 264 carjackings. As of August 30, 73% of reported carjacking incidents involved firearms.

“We are still 100 cops short and the responsible policing used to address this has been hindered by misguided legislation,” the DC Police Union continued to write on its Facebook page in addition to the city’s latest violent crime statistics.

WAPO Skewers Mayor Bowser’s ‘Unclear’ Crime Policies After NFL Player Shot, DC Crimes Rise 89%

An Uber driver was also the victim of an attempted carjacking in Southeast DC on Monday evening, according to reports Fox 5 DC. Police are looking for four juvenile suspects who tried to take over the driver’s car and shoot him in the process. The bullet, however, missed the driver and hit one of the suspects, the outlet reported.

Washington, DC, police arrested a 14-year-old suspect in connection with a 7-area carjacking

Between January 1 and August 30, 2020, there were 170 carjackings. For that period in 2019, there were 94 carjackings.

A 2020 carjacking in DC made national headlines when two teenage girls, ages 13 and 15, attempted to jack up an Uber Eats driver. Mohammad Anwar , 66, on March 23, 2020, near National Park. Anwar, A Pakistani An immigrant and grandfather, the girls were thrown from the car after the crash and died near the wreckage.

According to MPD, about 70% of all carjacking arrests involve juveniles between the ages of 13 and 17.

Additionally, car thefts, which the MPD counts separately from carjackings, are also on track to surpass the 2021 and 2020 numbers. MPD has reported 2,263 auto theft incidents so far in 2022 compared to a total of 3,482 auto theft incidents in 2021 and 1,350 auto theft incidents in 2020.

In January of 2021, DC implemented its Carjacking Taskforce. A year later, with carjacking incidents on the rise, the district expanded the task force and partnered with Maryland’s Prince George’s County to combat the crime.

Prince George’s County; Hyattsville, Maryland; And other areas around DC have also faced a growing carjacking problem.

On Monday, the Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) arrested two high school students, ages 16 and 18, who brought handguns onto school property today. The 16-year-old was wanted for a June 29 carjacking and “multiple gun-related charges for possession of a handgun on school property,” police said in a news release.

PGPD Cpl. Clayton said WUSA9 There were an estimated 73 carjackings in the county in early July 2020, compared to 148 carjackings so far in 2021 – a 104% increase.

The Hyattsville Police Department said that “[c]In an Aug. 26 tweet, carjackings are on the rise across the country,” and while such incidents are not frequent in Hyattsville, there have been 71 carjackings in our county’s incorporated municipal jurisdiction this year, a 45% increase over last year.”

“No matter where you are in your vehicle, it’s always a good idea to park in a well-marked area and look around to see who is walking and walking nearby before quickly getting in and out of your vehicle. If you feel uncomfortable, trust your gut and walk away. .”, the police department tweeted. “And immediately lock your doors when getting into your vehicle.”