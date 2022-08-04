New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Leaders and academics turned to inmates this week to help find answers on how to solve rampant crime in the Washington, DC, city.

“There are a lot of subject matter experts here,” the corrections officer told Linda K., DC director of gun violence prevention at the correctional treatment facility on Wednesday, the Washington Post reported. told Harley Harper.

“That’s where the answers will come from,” Harley Harper replied.

Prisoner with a leadup! A prison program in Southeast had been working on ideas for the past 10 weeks to help solve violent crime in the city, the Washington Post reported. On Wednesday, he presented his proposals at a school science fair-style event where visitors ranging from social workers to D.C. officials gathered to hear his proposals in the jail’s gymnasium.

1 dead, 6 shot in Washington DC shooting: Police

The men floated some ideas that the city has already implemented, such as mentoring programs and recreational programs for youth. Harley Harper told the outlet that the pitches showed “a communication breakdown” between what the city is already doing and how it’s helping the community, which she said “we need to work on.”

Nation’s capital grapples with violence, juvenile delinquency as D.C. leaders search for answers

Other proposals surprised D.C. officials, the Washington Post reported. One of the men’s groups proposed a new government agency called the Department of Violence Prevention and Firearms Education, which would focus on gun safety lessons. The men’s group said the city should talk to the NRA and build a shooting range in the city to teach underserved residents how to legally obtain guns and use them responsibly.

Violent crime has been on the rise in Washington, DC since 2020, with a nearly 20% increase in murders that year compared to 2019. Violent crime continues to rise with a 15% increase in homicides in 2021 compared to the previous bloodiest 2020. In seven months in the year 2022, murders increased by 11% compared to the same period in 2021.

DC HOMICIDES COST TAXPAYERS $1.53M PER KILL, NEARLY $1B PRICE TAG FOR ALL SHOOTINGS LAST YEAR: STUDY

Other inmates, like 22-year-old Isiah Murchison, proposed that the way to combat crime is to create more community resource centers where religious and community leaders and counselors can come together to help inner-city youth.

“I feel like if I had grown up in a different environment, I wouldn’t be here,” Murchison told The Washington Post. He is accused of killing 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson in 2018 and is currently awaiting trial.

Click here to get the Fox News app

US Magistrate Judge Zia M. DC officials who heard the proposal included Faruqi, D.C. Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Chris Geldart and Harley Harper, as well as Brian Schwalb, who is running for the city’s attorney general.