Washington DC’s attorney general on Thursday unveiled a grant program to address what city officials call a “humanitarian crisis” over the busing of thousands of migrants from Texas and Arizona.

Attorney General Carl Racine’s office said the current situation, which has sent thousands of immigrants to the city, “is a threat to public safety and [a] A humanitarian crisis that requires immediate financial assistance for local nonprofits whose resources are being stretched.”

Texas and Arizona have sent thousands of migrants to the nation’s capital since spring. Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently said voters in Texas are “fed up” with chaos at the border under the Biden administration.

“That’s why we’re sending these illegal immigrants to places like Washington, DC and New York City,” he said.

According to the waiver form given to immigrants, Washington DC “serves as the capital of the United States and is where members of Congress and the President of the United States can help address the needs of immigrants entering the country.”

It also states that New York City is “recognized by its City Council as a sanctuary city and provides shelter and food to immigrants who have entered the country.”

But it has sparked an angry response from officials in those two cities, who have warned of the overall strain of migrants on their social services — they represent only a fraction of the more than 200,000 migrants seen at the border each month. In the last four months.

“The decision by the governors of TX and AZ to bus migrants seeking asylum into the district is causing a humanitarian crisis, and we are answering the call for help,” Racine said in a statement.

The program provides money to nonprofits that Racine said are “on the front lines shouldering the burden of providing basic needs and services, including housing, food, transportation and legal aid.”

“We recognize that these nonprofits are understandably under pressure and cannot carry out this responsibility alone. Without critical services, these vulnerable communities face significant harm, including potential threats to their safety,” Racine said.

Grants are up to $50,000 per grant per organization, with total grant funding not to exceed $150,000. Proposals should be submitted by next week.

Although the Biden administration has shied away from using that term for the border situation, it’s the latest move by DC officials to deal with what they call a crisis.

Mayor Muriel Bowser called on the federal government to step in and provide more help — requesting that the DC Armory be used as a processing center and that National Guard resources be used to assist migrants as they arrive on buses.

She also requested that the Defense Department deploy the National Guard — a request the Pentagon rejected.

A White House official told Fox News Digital: “We have had constructive conversations with Mayor Bowser and her team and are committed to working with her and her team just as we have worked effectively with other local leaders.”

“As we’ve said time and time again, it’s shameful and wrong for Republican governors to use desperate immigrants as political tools,” the official said last week.