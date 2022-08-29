type here...
Washington Commanders RB Brian Robinson was hospitalized after suffering multiple gunshot wounds
Sports

Washington Commanders RB Brian Robinson was hospitalized after suffering multiple gunshot wounds

Washington Commanders rookie Brian Robinson Jr., who suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body during an attempted robbery in Washington, DC, remained hospitalized Sunday in stable condition, a person familiar with the situation confirmed to USA TODAY Sports.

The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not released details of the incident, said Robinson’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Robinson, a third-round pick out of Alabama, has shined in training camp and the preseason, and the Commanders plan to have him play a major role in the offense as the starting running back. The 6-foot-1, 228-pound Robinson did not play in Saturday’s preseason finale as he secured his roster spot and spot on the depth chart.

Details to be known.

