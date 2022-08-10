New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

An 11-year-old Washington state entrepreneur was hoping to make extra money from his lemonade stand business this summer until a male customer tricked him with a fake $100 bill, authorities said.

Jeremy, who lives in Everett, will set up his stand on Beverly Boulevard and sell sweets like cotton candy and soda along with popcorn, he said. FOX13 Seattle.

But a recent customer pulled a fast one on an 11-year-old suspect.

“They came in with a lot of stuff and gave me fake hundred-dollar bills for a lot of things like $20,” Jeremy told the station.

Jeremy said he gave the man $80 in exchange. He said he later noticed the texture of the bill he received “didn’t feel right,” and when he went to a local gas station, he finally found out why.

“No, not really,” he said, shaking his head. “Very disappointed and very sad.”

On Thursday, police released an image of the suspect during the transaction at Jeremy’s Lemonade Stand, which was recorded on video.

“While our detectives work hard to close each case, this case has taken on a special life for them and they want to do everything they can to bring Jeremy to justice and catch this fraud,” Everett Police said.

Jeremy said he is reopening his role on Saturday and hopes to make enough money to expand his business and donate money to war-torn Ukraine.

He told the station that the incident taught him to only take small bills and examine them closely, but he has his own message for counterfeiters.

“Stop cheating kids,” he said.

Authorities asked anyone who recognizes the suspect to call the department’s tip line at (425) 257-8450.