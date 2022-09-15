Washington and Oregon voters said abortion, affordable housing among top election priorities

New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Voters in Oregon and Washington are sounding out their electoral priorities locally and nationally as the midterm elections approach.

“The further away the better,” Sidney said in Bellingham, Washington, about 20 miles south of the Canadian border.

But serious candidates don’t appeal to voters like Jon, a Seattle resident whose priorities include the Second Amendment as well as a woman’s right to an abortion.

“I’m looking for a holy grail candidate,” he told Fox News during a visit to Portland. “The Dems need to put up a more moderate candidate to get my vote, and the Republicans need to do the same.”

Oregon GOP hopeful Christine Dragan reveals plans for state that hasn’t elected a Republican governor in decades

He also said skeptical voters would find moderate candidates in Washington or Oregon, which he called “essentially one-party states.”

“Most Americans no longer want a cooperative or moderate candidate. They want someone who is 100 complete and very passionate,” he said. “I think it makes our politics more dangerous.”

The three-way open-seat race for governor is bringing more competition to Oregon, which hasn’t elected a Republican to the office since 1982. In Washington, a first-time Republican is hoping to unseat Democratic Sen. Patty Murray. He was first elected to the Senate in 1992.

Supreme Court’s Roe v. Decision of: Dobbs v. Read the Jackson Women’s Health Ruling

Brenda told Fox News that she supports the Second Amendment, but wants to see stricter gun control as Portland continues to deal with a high number of shootings. There were 114 shooting incidents in the city in July, compared to 34 incidents in the same month in 2019. According to police data.

“It’s out of control,” Brenda said.

Amber, a Portland resident, said environmentally friendly initiatives are her number one priority nationally.

“The goal is to understand that global warming is a reality and create programs that will help steer us in the right direction and fight it,” she said.

But locally, safety is high for Amber. She said she wants the city of Portland to focus on making people feel “comfortable” downtown again.

Up north in Bellingham, many people told Fox News they haven’t started thinking about the election yet. Those planning to vote put abortion rights, affordable housing and the environment among their top priorities.

Women’s rights are “kind of under attack, especially at the federal level with the Supreme Court and everything,” Francis said.

Election experts predict The Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn Roe v. Wade could drive more Democratic voters to the polls, allowing Republicans to take control of Congress. Washington and Oregon both have state laws protecting abortion rights, but this week Senator Lindsey Graham announced a federal bill to ban abortion after 15 weeks.

“It’s important locally that you focus on candidates who support your beliefs… hopefully things will trickle down to the federal level and have a snowball effect,” Francis said.

House Democrats demand plan to combat midterms ‘misinformation’ on Twitter

Voters are also concerned about housing costs as rent and home prices continue to rise in the Pacific Northwest.

“When everybody starts working remotely, with Covid, you’ve got a lot of people from affluent cities like Seattle, who have a lot of high-paying jobs coming into smaller communities” and driving up housing prices, Francis told Fox News.

The median home price in Washington in 2021 will be $560,400, nearly double the price of a home just six years ago. According to state data. In 2019, before the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the median home price was just $398,000.

Mary said local legislators will address affordable housing and “housing issues” more seriously. Nationally, although she doesn’t consider herself a Democrat, she hopes Democrats will retain control of the House and Senate.

“I thought there were a lot of hateful acts during the last Republican president’s tenure,” she said. “Not just BIPOC people, but people’s gender differences, and everyone loses if they don’t love him.”

Kailyn and Sydney say they hope to elect more compassionate candidates.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“People who care about the homeless, people of color, LGBTQ rights, people who are forever pushed aside,” Kellin said. “Making sure that every little step is taken to help those people and work toward a better balance.”

Keith was very concerned about word limits and said, “It’s time for a revolution.”

“We have to remove the incumbents and put in new people,” he said. “The House of Representatives should be replaced every two years. Why have you been in the House for 30 years?”