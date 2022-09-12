New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry got into a social media spat with former President Trump a few years ago when he split from Under Armor CEO Kevin Plank, who said in 2017 that he thought the business giant was an “asset.” US

A war of words between Curry and Trump led the then-president to rescind the Warriors’ invitation to celebrate their NBA championship at the White House.

In a lengthy interview with Rolling Stone published Monday, Curry dove into the possibility of Trump running for president again in 2024. He said he was “of course” taking Trump seriously.

“A lot of his rhetoric — before he was president, during his four years, and even now, if he tries to run again — has a tone of divisiveness that has no place in our country,” Curry told the magazine. “The more serious and loud the threat to him or anyone running for office, the more urgent and necessary the other side.”

In the interview, Curry acknowledged the “beast of politics” and influence he had when endorsing a presidential candidate and talking about why Americans should vote and make sure every eligible person has equal access to the polls.

“You’re growing and evolving on the same page as these national, politicized conversations, but it doesn’t have to be partisan,” he said. told Rolling Stone. “What I’m trying to do is be real, but also activate a conversation that can sometimes be uncomfortable.”

Curry talked about more political matters in the interview, including his apolitical take on the 2016 North Carolina bathroom bill that restricted people to public restrooms according to their gender at birth, and the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade earlier this summer.

“I have certain beliefs that not everybody shakes. As long as there’s equality, in the sense that you have all the protections and your rights as a citizen, that’s a very low bar for everybody to adhere to,” Curry said.