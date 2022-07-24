New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The NBA’s evolution from a battle in the paint to a perimeter game has evolved over the last seven or eight years with teams like the Golden State Warriors.

Stephen Curry developed into one of the top shooters of all time but caught flak. Critics suggest he is ruining the game, turning it into a sport that relies on outside shooting.

Curry, 34, was asked about that notion Wednesday after hosting the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles.

“Anytime you change or change the way the game is played or the way something’s been going for years, decades, there’s always going to be people who love it and people who hate it,” Curry said. LA Mag says.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“It’s just stretching people’s imaginations about what’s possible on the court and getting kids to know that it’s possible. But you have to work for it. It takes a lot of reps, a lot of focus and dedication and discipline. But it’s possible.”

Curry won his fourth NBA title last month when the Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in six games. He improved to 4-2 in NBA Finals appearances.

His performance this past season, considering all the injuries that have hampered Golden State over the past few seasons, may have changed Curry’s standing among the NBA greats.

Bobby Marks, a former assistant general manager of the Brooklyn Nets who works as an analyst for ESPN, said earlier this month that Curry has entered the discussion of the best NBA player of all time.

“I’m going to surprise you with this take here. I think Steph Curry is the second best player of all time behind Michael Jordan,” Marks said. “I’d put Curry ahead of LeBron James right now.”

Curry may still have a ways to go to catch either of those guys.

Click here to get the Fox News app

An eight-time All-Star, he spent his entire career with the Warriors. For his career, Curry averaged 24.3 points and 6.3 assists, and he shot 42% from 3-point range.