Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob criticized The NBA’s luxury tax system Early this month and hopefully someone will have to listen to it.

They did, and the longtime owner was later hit with a $500,000 fine, according to a report.

Lacob, with four NBA championships under his belt Tenure with the Warriors Fined half a million dollars for violating league policy on publicly discussing collective bargaining negotiations, ESPN reports

Lacob’s comments came during a July 15 episode of the Point Forward podcast, where he called the luxury tax “unjust.”

“Unfortunately the hardest part of all is navigating this luxury tax,” he said. “I went back to New York this week for the labor meetings. I’m on the committee. And you know, obviously, the league wants to give everybody a chance and right now, they believe there’s a certain element there. We win the checkbook, ‘ We won because we had the highest salaries in our team.

He continued: “True, just us $40 million more than the luxury tax . Now, that’s not small, but it’s not a huge number either. We’re over $200 million in total because most of that is this incredibly fine luxury tax. And what I think is unfair, and I’m going to say it on this podcast and I hope it resonates with those who are listening, and I think it’s self-serving for me to say this, but I think it’s a very unfair system because our team is built … the top eight players are all built by this team. “

