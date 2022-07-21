closer
Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob criticized The NBA’s luxury tax system Early this month and hopefully someone will have to listen to it.

They did, and the longtime owner was later hit with a $500,000 fine, according to a report.

Lacob, with four NBA championships under his belt Tenure with the WarriorsFined half a million dollars for violating league policy on publicly discussing collective bargaining negotiations, ESPN reports

Owners Joe Lacob and Peter Guber of the Golden State Warriors receive the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Boston.

Lacob’s comments came during a July 15 episode of the Point Forward podcast, where he called the luxury tax “unjust.”

“Unfortunately the hardest part of all is navigating this luxury tax,” he said. “I went back to New York this week for the labor meetings. I’m on the committee. And you know, obviously, the league wants to give everybody a chance and right now, they believe there’s a certain element there. We win the checkbook,‘ We won because we had the highest salaries in our team.

Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob entertains fans during the Golden State Warriors Victory Parade on June 20, 2022 in San Francisco, California. The Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 4-2 to win the 2022 NBA Finals.

He continued: “True, just us $40 million more than the luxury tax. Now, that’s not small, but it’s not a huge number either. We’re over $200 million in total because most of that is this incredibly fine luxury tax. And what I think is unfair, and I’m going to say it on this podcast and I hope it resonates with those who are listening, and I think it’s self-serving for me to say this, but I think it’s a very unfair system because our team is built … the top eight players are all built by this team. “

Golden State Warriors' Otto Porter Jr., left, Stephen Curry, #30, and Draymond Green, #23, celebrate in the final seconds against the Memphis Grizzlies in the second half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference playoff semifinals in San Francisco, Monday, May 9, 2022. The Warriors won 101-98.

Last season the Warriors had the highest payroll in the league and paid $170 million in luxury tax. According to the reportThat number is expected to climb to $181 million next season.

