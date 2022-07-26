New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

“New Media” has something to say.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, who recently won Fourth NBA Championship While being the star of a very successful podcast, Sunday took to Twitter to join the discussion era.

Green was watching a game in the middle of the 1998 NBA Finals Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls And the Utah Jazz announced in 2017 that the Warriors would have eliminated both teams if their style of play had remained the same.

“I was watching the ’98 Bulls vs. Utah in the Finals… I couldn’t help but notice that our 2017 team could beat these Bulls by a dub and these Jazz by 40 if basketball brands were going to play. ,” Green Posted on Twitter . “That’s why comparing Era (sic) is foolish.”

There have been discussions between the ages It has been going on for decades Sports media in particular have made debate shows one of the main sources of entertainment.

The 1998 Bulls were the sixth and final championship team of the Jordan era, with Jordan retiring for the second time after the season. The 1998 Bulls finished the regular season 62-20, defeated the New Jersey Nets, Charlotte Hornets and Indiana Pacers to reach their third consecutive NBA Finals.

The 2017 Warriors are arguably the most lethal offensive unit ever assembled Kevin Durant joins Golden State In the offseason. Golden State went 67-15 in Durant’s first season in the Bay Area, defeating the Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs to reach the Finals.

While the styles of play during the two runs were very different, the three-point shot is the focal point of today’s NBA.

In the 2016-2017 season, the Warriors averaged 31.5 attempts from beyond the arc, while the 1998 Bulls took just 11.7 per game. In the 1998 NBA Finals, neither the Bulls nor the Jazz scored more than 100 points in a single game. In the 2017 NBA Finals, Golden State never failed to score 100 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers fell just shy of the century mark in a five-game series.