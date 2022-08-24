New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Over 200 military service members gathered in Orlando, Florida this week for the Department of Defense Warrior Games. This is a competition for wounded, injured or sick active duty military and veterans.

Athletes compete in 12 different adaptive sports events, from wheelchair basketball to weightlifting, over nine days.

It is a week of celebrating sacrifice with blood, sweat and tears.

“It’s almost like an act of liberation,” said Corpsman Donald Calero, representing Team Navy.

Every athlete has a powerful story of resilience, many have been injured or battled illnesses while serving their country.

Calero was diagnosed with cancer while serving in Japan.

“It’s hard to describe the feeling of sickness,” Calero said. “When you’re going a million miles an hour and you have to stop because you physically can’t do it anymore, that puts you in a dark place.”

Calero said he’s excited to participate in his first Warrior Games this year because staying active during his battle with cancer is critical to his physical and mental health.

“It gives us a chance to reset and get each other the support we need,” Calero said.

Calero is now in remission and has returned to active duty, a journey that resonates with many of his competitors.

Master Sergeant Ivan Moreira also fought to return to active duty after losing his arm in a vehicle rollover in Afghanistan in 2013. His limitations did not prevent him from special forces operations.

“I want to feel the sense of family again, that’s what drives me,” said MSG Moreira.

Moreira is now the only amputee with Military Free Fall (MFF) status and the only one-handed medic in the US military.

“We focus on ability, not disability, and that’s why we’re here,” Moreira said. “We’re showing everyone what we can do and we can do everything everyone else can do, we just do it differently, that’s all.”