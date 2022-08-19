New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A 12-year-old Little League baseball player from Utah who suffered severe head injuries after falling from an overhead bunk at a Pennsylvania dormitory complex is able to sit up, eat and walk with support, his family said. social media post on Thursday.

Easton Oliverson, who plays for Snow Canyon out of Santa Clara, Utah, was listed in critical condition Monday after the injury. The boy’s family offered an encouraging update.

“We are amazed at his strength and willingness to try new things,” the post read. “He is communicating frequently with his mom, dad and uncle who are in the hospital with him. His voice is clearer when he speaks! He asks Nancy about his hair and why he was there.”

The post also shows Easton himself eating and drinking.



Spencer Beck, the boy’s uncle, told The Associated Press that Easton fell out of bed in Williamsport while he was sleeping.

“The teammates heard him fall, thank God,” Beck said. “When he was operated on, the doctor spoke to Jess and said that if he hadn’t operated, he would have been dead 30 minutes later.”

Jess Oliverson, the boy’s father, is an assistant coach for the Utah team that made the Little League World Series for the first time.

Easton’s brother, Brogan, was added to the roster to help the team maintain its 13-player roster.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.