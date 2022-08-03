Warner Bros.’s ‘Batgirl’ movie will no longer be released.

(CNN) The “Batgirl” movie set to bring the DC Comics character to the big screen will no longer be released by Warner Bros., according to the studio.

“The decision not to release ‘Batgirl’ reflects a strategic change in our leadership as it relates to the DC Universe and HBO Max,” a Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday. (CNN is part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

The film starred “In the Heights” star Leslie Grace.

The studio also announced that their film “Scoob!: Holiday Haunt” will also be pulled.

“Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actress and this decision is not a reflection of her performance,” the statement said. “We are incredibly grateful to the filmmakers of ‘Batgirl’ and ‘Scoob! Holiday Haunt’ and their respective casts, and we look forward to collaborating with everyone again in the near future.”

