Warner Bros.’s ‘Batgirl’ movie will no longer be released.

(CNN)The “Batgirl” movie set to bring the DC Comics character to the big screen will no longer be released by Warner Bros., according to the studio.
“The decision not to release ‘Batgirl’ reflects a strategic change in our leadership as it relates to the DC Universe and HBO Max,” a Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday. (CNN is part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)
The film starred “In the Heights” star Leslie Grace.
The studio also announced that their film “Scoob!: Holiday Haunt” will also be pulled.
“Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actress and this decision is not a reflection of her performance,” the statement said. “We are incredibly grateful to the filmmakers of ‘Batgirl’ and ‘Scoob! Holiday Haunt’ and their respective casts, and we look forward to collaborating with everyone again in the near future.”
The film, directed by Adil Al Arabi and Bilal Fallah, was slated to premiere later this year on the streaming service HBO Max.
In addition to Grace, the film starred Michael Keaton as Batman, JK Simmons and Brendan Fraser.
Warner Bros. announces plans to cancel plans for two films, as Discovery tries to cut costs $3 billionIn the wake of their merger in April.
JJ Abrams’ “Demimonde” for HBO was pulled last month. Networks in Warner Bros. Discovery — such as TNT and TBS — also saw cuts, including “Full Frontal” by Samantha B. Seven seasons later.