Imagine the whole house — the whole school, the whole village, the whole way of life, the children Everything – Brutally destroyed in war.

This is the plight of many Ukrainian children today.

As the Russia-Ukraine war receives less attention than before, many people have stepped up to help the less fortunate — and many did early on and continue to do so.

In Warsaw, Poland, a 5-year-old girl’s drawing at summer camp recently caught the attention of one of her counselors.

Why did she use black and white instead of red or pink to make the heart? asked Rabbi Ilana Byrd, as reported by the Associated Press.

After Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 this year, people across Poland took action to welcome and help refugees from the neighboring country.

The girl sighed heavily that she was as black as an abandoned dog in Ukraine.

Rabbi Baird of California volunteered with many other Jews from Russia or other parts of the former Soviet Union to mentor Ukrainian refugee children in a camp in Warsaw.

The event, which ended this past Friday, was designed to bring some joy to war-wounded youngsters, to help them prepare for the new school year in Poland – and to give some time to their struggling and overburdened mothers.

After puppet shows and reading stories to her group of 5- and 6-year-old campers, painting lots of little faces and giving lots of big hugs, the rabbi saw another heart drawing.

It is pink.

“Happiness,” explained the girl.

Byrd, 48, is delighted to see joyful colors and even rainbows emerge in the artwork of other children in her care at the Kef Be Kaitz camp, a Hebrew name that means summer fun.

For the volunteers, the decision to take time off from their regular jobs in the United States and travel to Poland to work with Ukrainian children was driven by a desire to help those in need, a universal and Jewish core. Religious teachings.

“The Jewish people have suffered a lot in the past. We’ve been persecuted, we’ve faced the Holocaust and we’ve faced anti-Semitism,” Baird told the AP.

“We have a responsibility to help people who are suffering right now.”

Poland accepted more war refugees than any other country.

Local and international Jewish organizations also immediately began working to meet the most urgent needs: housing and feeding Ukrainians, most of whom were women and children.

As the war soon enters its sixth month, the camp at the Lauder Morasha School in Warsaw reflects the type of programming being developed to meet the changing needs of refugees.

Many Ukrainians realize they won’t be able to go home soon — or perhaps ever — Helis Lieberman, director of the Taub Center for Jewish Life and Learning, told the AP.

Mornings are devoted to Polish, English and math lessons, so the children are in a stronger position to adapt to school.

Some Ukrainian refugee mothers have to look for jobs – others are desperate.

Many Ukrainian children who have arrived in Poland since February will finish the Ukrainian school year remotely – but start in Polish schools in September.

Campers spend afternoons doing arts and crafts, playing sports, and taking trips to city museums and parks.

About a third of the 90 children who attended the camp were Jewish, said Marta Saracin, head of the Jewish Community Center in Warsaw.

“It’s a lovely bubble for kids to be kids,” Sarasin told the AP.

Some Ukrainian refugee mothers need to look for jobs – some are deeply depressed after being separated from their partners and relatives, organizers said.

The Taub Center and the Jewish Community Center in Warsaw organized the camp in collaboration with the Jewish Federations of North America, the Jewish Agency for Israel, and the American Joint Distribution Committee.

The Jewish Federations of North America has hired about 90 Russian-speaking educators and rabbinic leaders to help Ukrainian refugees in Poland and Hungary, and 10 have helped in the Warsaw camp, said Hannah Miller, who runs the volunteer program.

“You don’t have to be from Ukraine to help others,” the rabbi said. “You must be a man.”

The 10 camps’ volunteers are children of Russian-speaking immigrants or Russian Jewish immigrants who left the Soviet Union decades ago.

Only one couple spoke Ukrainian, so they mostly spoke to the children in Russian, which is widely used in much of Ukraine.

Baird remembers the upset boy’s face when he found out she wasn’t from Ukraine.

“Why did you come here?” He asked her.

“Because you don’t have to be from Ukraine to help others,” replied the rabbi. “You must be a man.”

Similarly, a group from the congregation of Temple Emanu-El on Manhattan’s Upper East Side recently gathered to witness the struggle and strife of displaced Ukrainians — and to comfort them and observe relief efforts on their behalf. Traveled to the border of Ukraine and Poland.

The mission is faith, compassion, care and giving.

As many Americans begin to embrace the start of summer over Memorial Day weekend, a group from Temple Emanu-El — New York City’s leading Reform Jewish congregation — traveled to Ukraine instead.

As Rabbi Joshua M. Davidson told his congregation before the mission, “Together we bring much-needed supplies, comfort those fleeing war — and bear witness to the suffering and the extraordinary efforts of agencies that provide relief. That suffering.”

Martin Bell, one of the passengers on the mission, said a team from Temple Emanu-El brought duffel bags filled with supplies donated by temple members for desperate Ukrainians fleeing for their lives.

Everywhere the group went, Bell told Fox News Digital recently, they saw relief efforts “initially initiated by daily polls” — which they continued to help displaced Ukrainians, mostly women and children.

“We made it too [the journey] To bear witness to the suffering of the Ukrainian people.”

He said, “The witnessing part — that really resonated with me and everyone in our group. In part, it may have been the reaction of the world’s Jews. There are Holocaust deniers ,” said Bell.

“We want to go there so we can come back and tell others what we saw.”

He also said, “It’s a story that needs to be told. It’s a story that needs to be told,” as Fox News Digital previously reported.

“We traveled to bring relief,” Rabbi Davidson explained the mission to the congregation afterward during a recent Friday evening temple service.

“But we witnessed the suffering of the Ukrainian people, a world that so often turns a blind eye to human suffering and allows it to be written out of history altogether.”

“We know from our own experience that bearing witness is a sacred duty.”

The Associated Press contributed reporting to this story.