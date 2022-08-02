War spurred Ukrainian efforts to legalize same-sex marriage

But war and death bring the problem to the surface.

Andrey Maimulakhin, head of an LGBT rights center in Kyiv, said he was worried about what would happen to the house they built together and to their three Messages: Archer, Astra and Vega. if his partner, 38-year-old Andrei Markiv, were killed.

Those worries became all too real last month when Mr Markiv, a construction worker who worked as a cook for Ukraine’s National Guard, was seriously injured in a Russian shelling.

“If something had happened to my boyfriend during the war,” Mr. Maimulakhin said, “I would not have been able to see him in the hospital. If he’s well enough to call me, they’ll let me in. But what if he’s in a coma? Nobody let me in.”

In 2014, Mr Maimulakhin, aged 52, and Mr Markiv filed a complaint with European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, France, which is still pending, alleging that Ukraine discriminates against them on the basis of their sexual orientation, in violation of the European Convention on Human Rights. The court ruled that the nation no need to allow same-sex marriagebut they must make civil union available to same-sex couples.

Oleksa Lungu, 22, said one of the toughest decisions he’s ever had to make was whether to attend the funeral of Roman Tkachenko, 21, his former boyfriend, who died in action in May near Kharkiv.