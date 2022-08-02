New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin is urging Democrats to be like comedian Jon Stewart after she realized she “sucked” the former “Daily Show” host.

Rubin wrote a piece praising Stewart’s performance in recent days as the Senate considered passing a bill that would provide healthcare to veterans suffering from chronic illnesses from burn pits from his service, writing that the comedian “shows how to respond to Democrat. GOP brutality.” Republicans blocked the bill’s passage last week, charging that it included a “gimmick” that would make billions in future spending unrelated to veterans’ care.

But Rubin remains unconvinced, with Republicans claiming that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. And Sen. Joe Manchin, DWV Revenge on Climate Bill Deal.”

“For a tutorial on how to respond to the lies and callousness displayed by Republicans here, Democrats should turn to an unlikely source: comedian Jon Stewart,” Rubin wrote Monday. “Ever since the GOP stalled the bill, Stewart has been unmoved. He went before the cameras Thursday to express what many Americans feel. About the Republicans’ face on the bill, Stewart said He was used to the ‘hypocrisy’, ‘falsehood’ and ‘cowardice’ of politicians, but ‘I am not used to cruelty.’

The Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin said Merrick Garland was the ‘wrong guy’ for AG after declaring him the ‘right choice’

The Post columnist and MSNBC contributor insisted that Democrats should apply Stewart’s confrontational style to other issues, such as abortion, saying the Apple TV+ star is a “meeting communicator.”

“His basic approach — religious outrage, blunt language, mastery of the facts, a determination to call out the GOP’s bad faith — should be followed by all Democrats, whether the topic is veterans’ health, abortion, the January 6 riots, guns, climate change or anything else. Enough is enough,” Rubin added.

WAPO’s Jennifer Rubin Roasted for Complete Flip-Flop at Rubio’s State of the Union Address: ‘Shameful’

However, she differed on Stewart in 2015, when she tweeted, “I would never vote for a candidate who absorbed Jon Stewart or care that the NYT is #pathetic.”

Rubin, who previously identified herself as a conservative, has a long history of flip-flopping since she embraced a liberal agenda in the Trump era.

In 2013, Rubin complained that restrictions on abortion could only be enforced if the Supreme Court ruled on them, writing at the time, “One of the great tragedies of the Supreme Court’s dominance on this issue is that it has hindered discussion of compromises and generally tighter restrictions on abortion. Law impossible.” But after the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision, Rubin declared that the court “removes abortion rights and its own legitimacy.”

The Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin flip-flops on Rush Limbaugh, calling him a ‘racist’ after previously fending off the same attack.

Earlier this year, she joined Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. After praising him in 2013 and deriding him for his “worst” State of the Union response, “he didn’t disappoint tonight, showing a fresh face and a dynamic brand of more conservatism… He looked relaxed and happy throughout, rarely the stereotype of an angry Republican.” ,” adding, “He did the best job as a TV communicator of any State of the Union respondent I can remember.”

Last year, Rubin ruled that Attorney General Merrick Garland was the “wrong man for the job” after he failed to prosecute former President Trump for his actions that led to the Jan. 6 riots and after insisting that Biden’s nominee was “right.” choose.”

During the 2020 presidential election, she asked in a column: “What good are Iowa caucuses anyway?” in May 2019 during then-candidate Biden’s landslide defeat after arguing “why Iowa matters so much this time.”

Rubin insisted that late conservative icon Rush Limbaugh was a “racist” when President Trump awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in his 2020 State of the Union address in 2011 after defending the former talk radio host from charges of racism.

The Post columnist also slammed the Obama-era Paris climate accord in 2015, denouncing Trump’s “covenantism” when he announced his withdrawal from the accord in 2017, praising Rubio for declaring Jerusalem the capital of Israel in 2010 before condemning Trump’s decision in 2017. . The US embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem called the Iran nuclear deal “ridiculous” in 2015 as a “foreign policy move without purpose” and slammed Trump for scrapping it in 2017 and rejecting gun control calls in 2013 before it became a gun. Take control of your own lawyer in 2017.