New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

After Sunday night’s carjacking and shooting in Washington left Commander Brian Robinson Jr. injured and currently in the hospital, Washington Post reporters Emily Davis and Omari Daniels wrote a piece criticizing DC Mayor Muriel Bowser’s crime policies, particularly her vows to disrupt. Criminal activities in the city.

Considering the shooting of a high-profile NFL player and “an 89 percent increase in violent crime” in parts of the city, the report said it’s “unclear” how Bowser’s policy will work to reduce crime in the district.

Published Monday, the piece opens with Bowser’s clear ambitions to curb crime in her city in line with the current crime scene in Washington, DC, “Two months after DC Mayor Muriel E. Bowser launched a program to disrupt ‘patterns of violence.'” At three city nightlife hubs, a Washington commanders He was shot and injured during an armed robbery on one of those routes.”

Naming the NFL player and describing the horrific incident, the report said, “Brian Robinson Jr., on track to earn a significant role next season, was attacked in broad daylight Sunday in the heart of the H Street corridor. A 1½-mile stretch of Northeast Washington lined with popular restaurants and bars.”

Wapo column quotes European diplomats who say America is ‘shorthand for democratic decay and disinformation’

“The shooting has drawn national attention to gun violence in DC and raised questions about whether the city is doing enough to keep its residents safe — including in areas where authorities have invested additional resources to curb crime,” the authors said.

The piece described Robinson Jr.’s carjacking and shooting as part of the crime rate that nearly doubled in the H Street corridor. “In the H Street corridor, violent crime is up 89 percent compared to the same time last year, according to city-provided data.”

Describing this crime wave in more detail, Davis and Daniels write, “Robberies, including carjackings, are up more than 100 percent, from 13 at this time in 2021 to 28 this year. And there were eight assaults with a dangerous weapon — up from five at this time in 2021.”

The report returns to Bowser’s “plan” to keep the residents safe. “In June, shortly after a shooting at an event in the U Street area killed a 15-year-old and injured three others, Bowser (D) told residents he had a plan to keep them safe at the busiest entertainment centers.”

This includes “station teams of police officers, transportation officers and other agency employees along the H Street, Connecticut Avenue and U Street corridor on weekend nights through Labor Day,” she pledged.

However, the piece declared, “Two months later, the effectiveness of that strategy remains unclear. The mayor’s nightlife teams, which operate from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, were not active when Robinson was shot.”

Robinson Jr. was not the only person attacked in the area that evening. “He was one of three people shot or stabbed in the H Street corridor this weekend,” the Post reported, police said.

And local residents told the paper “they expect occasional violence in their neighborhoods, and the weekend’s incidents don’t seem out of the ordinary.”

Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Christopher Geldart indicated that city officials are trying their best to curb crime, but said, “There are a lot of incidents. But I believe in the strategies we have in place and what we’re doing. Our U Street, H Street and Connecticut Avenue corridors have been successful.”

Washington Post editor condemns any Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton double standard

After the attack on Robinson, other critics of Bowser’s policies lashed out at the mayor. Conservative commentator Greg Price wrote, “Washington commanders shot and killed Brian Robinson in an attempted carjacking on H Street in DC. DC has become a criminal cesspool and Muriel Bowser is too busy denying education to half the city’s black children. Stop it.”

He urged the mayor, “Fix your damn city @MayorBowser.”

Breitbart reporter Jacob Bliss partially blamed Bowser for the shooting, tweeting, “Another shooting a few blocks from my apartment by Democrat Mayor @MurielBowser.”

Mark Hemingway, senior author of Real Clear Investigations, shared the Washington Post report and condemned Bowser’s leadership on crime, saying, “I’ve lived in the DC metro area for almost a quarter of a century and city governance has always been dysfunctional. But even when you set the bar low, Bowser has been an absolute disaster.”