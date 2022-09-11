New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The Washington Post published an article by economy reporter Abha Bhattarai stating that Americans are getting used to inflation and are “learning to deal with it”. This runs counter to various indicators, including a Gallup poll that found 56% of Americans are bothered by inflation.

“After months of frustration, Americans are finally starting to feel better about the economy And they resigned to inflation,” Bhattarai wrote.

“Americans are making small changes — for example, buying meat in bulk, or shifting more of their shopping to discount chains — suggesting that many families are learning to cope with higher prices,” she added.

Following the same talking points as the White House, Bhattarai emphasized that with gas falling from a record high of $5, “a 25 percent reduction in costs is significant for many Americans.”

“Overall inflation, meanwhile, eased slightly — prices remained flat in July, though they rose 8.5 percent from a year ago — as a result of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes,” she wrote.

The article detailed the account of Nils Haaland, a man in Omaha who said that “the rising cost of fuel and food this summer has forced him and his wife to cut back on meals, postpone summer travel and buy less meat.”

“Although prices are still relatively high, he says he is less concerned that inflation will spiral out of control,” the Post reported.

The article also details the story of a California man who planned to retire in June but held off on a job because he feared the economy would falter even more.

“While inflation is still a top priority for American voters in the run-up to the midterm elections, the share of Americans who say it is their biggest concern has declined,” Bhattarai reported.

“The Fed’s ‘Beige Book’ report released this week found that many households have traded in cheaper goods and are spending more on essentials like food,” Bhattarai wrote.

“That’s certainly happened at Walmart, where executives say they’re seeing more middle- and upper-income customers than ever,” she said.

This is not the first mainstream media article poised to lower the American public’s expectations of their standard of living due to inflation. Last year, Bloomberg published an article titled “Some Advice for Inflation-Shocked Americans, Argentinians” detailing how Americans should modify their behavior and lower their expectations to combat inflation.