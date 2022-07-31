New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A group of Washington Post opinion writers on Friday polled who they believe will be the Democratic nominee for president in 2024 if President Biden does not run for re-election.

“Well, President Biden is all we’ve got, and that’s who the Democrats will be going into 2024. Until then…” the article said. Comment columnists on the “Post Pundit Power Rankings” rated Vice President Kamala Harris as the most likely to win the Democratic nomination. They described her as the clearest choice, but columnist Megan McArdle said she was “charmless, gaffe-prone and not particularly popular with voters.”

Jennifer Rubin wrote that “It would be shocking if the incumbent vice president didn’t run.”

Another likely candidate to win the Democratic nomination, according to Post columnists, is Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Don’t let Biden’s 2024 intentions stop potential Democratic presidential contenders from raising their profile

“Nobody’s smarter, nobody’s good at debate. The shortcomings that hampered Buttigieg in 2020 — he was so young, he’d never run anything bigger than a small Midwestern town — are taken care of,” wrote Eugene Robinson.

Hugh Hewitt praised Buttigieg’s ability to answer questions from the media.

“He’s still smooth as silk on air and online, and has a campaign in waiting. Democrats need someone who can win debates, not spit out clichés and talking points, all while under 60,” Hewitt wrote.

Democratic lawmakers have spoken out against the president’s re-election bid in recent weeks as some worry about Biden’s age and declining approval ratings. A New York Times/Siena College poll in June found that 64% of Democratic voters want a different candidate in 2024.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., was next on the list of Washington Post columnists.

“Given the makeup of his state, Newsom is free to sign all kinds of progressive legislation that contradicts the failure of the national party,” wrote Gregg Sargent, adding that his attempt to respond to the Supreme Court’s abortion decision will appear to voters angered by recent decisions.

Democrats grumble openly about Biden’s age, effectiveness ahead of 2024 presidential election

Columnist Matt Bai argued that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich., was the party’s strongest candidate. She was ranked as the fourth choice, followed by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y., Sen. Raphael Warnock, DG.A., Sen. Cory Booker, DN.J. ., and Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio.

“If Biden doesn’t run (and I think he won’t), hypothetically, the party’s strongest candidate will be Whitmer,” Bai said. “She’s media savvy and has a track record. Only one person pushes every button. Almost being kidnapped by crazed terrorists doesn’t hurt.”

Columnist Greg Abernathy said Ocasio-Cortez should not be dismissed as a potential candidate.

“AOC is a media darling and social media superstar with a knack for attention. She’s smart and well-spoken and perfect for the selfie generation. In a culture that demonizes older leaders like never before, she’ll be old enough. , Constitutionally, 20 January 2025 will be sworn in,” he wrote.

The president is reportedly irked by members of his own party over growing questions surrounding his 2024 bid. His aides told the New York Times in June that he sees what he sees as “a lack of respect from his party and the press.”