Washington Post chief fact-checker Glenn Kessler blasted GOP lawmakers on Twitter Thursday, accusing them of “causing public fear” of Internal Revenue Service audits, after Republicans railed against news that the IRS would hire thousands of new agents.

Kessler’s critics on Twitter weren’t buying it, though, accusing him of “shilling” for the Biden administration.

Last week, Fox News Digital claimed of the IRS updates proposed in the Inflation Reduction Act, “The proposed extension includes an $80 billion boost to the IRS over 10 years, more than half of which is intended to help the agency crack down on tax evasion. If the bill passes , while the allocated money will go to fill 87,000 IRS positions.”

In addition, an IRS job listing posted before the law was passed sparked consternation among Republicans because it said applicants for new IRS positions must “carry a firearm and be prepared to use lethal force if necessary.” Although, according to the Washington Post, that line has since been removed from the job listing.

Conservative commentators and GOP lawmakers looking at these facts have warned of an IRS crackdown on average Americans in the near future.

However, Kessler accused pundits and leaders of spreading fear about the agency. On Thursday, he shared an article by his Washington Post colleague Mariana Sotomayor, commenting, “My colleague @MariannaReports has a great report on how the GOP bogus ‘87,000 armed IRS agents’ in Biden’s bill is totally wrong.”

He continued the Twitter thread from last week with a plug for his own fact-checking of the claim. “I fact-checked this last week, as did other fact-checkers. The bill calls for 87,000 employees over ten years, many of whom will replace the 50,000 employees who will retire in five years. Net increase in IRS workforce: 25 percent, still so small. That’s what it once was. ..”

Kessler then insisted that the GOP was trying to dispel its voters’ fear of the IRS, saying, “The GOP is preying on people’s fear of audits — which is practically nil (and 80 percent of that is just an exchange of letters. ).”

“The stated goal is to crack down on well-heeled tax cheats, not ordinary Americans, to reduce the tax gap by $381 billion a year,” he added, trying to discredit critics as alarmists.

Twitter users mocked Kessler for his defense of the IRS. Spectator contributing editor Stephen L. Miller tweeted, “‘You Should Trust the IRS’ – Journalism in 2022.”

Tom Elliott, founder of internet video database Grabien.com, blasted the fact-checker, tweeting, “Surely you’re not stupid enough to believe it either.”

Disputing their claim that the agents would only go after the upper class, Red State Deputy Manager Brandon Morse wrote, “Yes, they are only hiring 87,000 IRS agents, most of them tasked with enforcement, to go after the 700 billionaires in this country. .”

“Is it professionally embarrassing for you to shill like that for the administration?” asked Minnesota House Republican communications director Andrew Wagner.

“These are comments from a man who knows he won’t be audited by Biden’s 87,000 militarized IRS agents,” wrote spokeswoman Christina Pushaw for Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla.

Newsbusters executive editor Tim Graham came up with a new title for Kessler, tweeting, “Glenn Kessler is not a ‘fact checker.’ It’s more like ‘The GOP Debunker.’ Bias is obvious.”

Twitchy.com editor Greg Polovitz refuted Kessler’s claim that there was practically no chance of an audit, tweeting, “People don’t know that the chances of an audit are slim, especially with the rise of the Venmo/Cash app/etc economy.”

And conservative radio host Eric Erickson commented, “‘Stated goal’ is the key phrase. The IRS refuses to target conservative groups until the inspector general finds otherwise.”