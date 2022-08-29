New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The Washington Post claimed that the Libs of TikTok Twitter account published “false information” that “falsely suggested” Washington DC’s Children’s National Hospital had performed a hysterectomy in a report on Friday, after the hospital had previously claimed otherwise on its website.

Staff writer Peter Jamison reported that Children’s National Hospital faced scrutiny and threats after the Libs of TikTok published allegations that the hospital had performed “gender-affirming” surgeries on minors based on recordings with staff.

A hospital spokesperson said, “Children’s National Hospital has received threatening emails and phone calls. An influential right-wing Twitter account published a recording falsely suggesting the hospital was performing hysterectomies on transgender children. Posts suggesting children should be bombed and doctors put in woodchippers, ” Jamison wrote.

He noted that “Children’s did not dispute the authenticity of the recordings,” instead claiming that “the staff misrepresented the information.”

An archived screenshot of the website from Aug. 18 shows that the hospital’s gynecology program originally listed “gender-affirming medical care and gender-affirming hysterectomy” as services for patients ages 0-21. Following a report by the Libs of TikTok on Thursday, the services offered have changed.

Jamison reported, “Children’s National officials acknowledged that some information provided by the hospital had fueled public confusion. Earlier Thursday, the hospital’s website incorrectly stated that gender-affirming hysterectomies were available to patients ages 0-21, an error. That has been corrected, ” said a hospital spokesperson.

Without independently confirming the spokeswoman’s claims, Jamison wrote, “Such statements do not address the outrage of Raichick’s Thursday post.” He also blasted media sites for “running stories based on false information provided in telephone conversations” from Libs of TikTok.

In the audio provided by the founder of Libs of TikTok, two hospital staff were asked via phone conversation if a 16-year-old boy could undergo a “gender-affirming hysterectomy”. Both said yes, and one worker replied that she had seen hysterectomies performed on children younger than 16.

A hospital spokesperson told Fox News Digital last week that the phone conversation “reflected calls with hospital operators, not anyone who cares for our patients” and that the hospital does not provide any gender surgery for children under 18.

“Children’s National Hospital is committed to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for all and to serving our LGBTQ+ patients and families across their entire spectrum of care,” the spokesperson said. “We do not provide gender-affirming surgery for anyone under the age of 18. We do not administer hormone therapy to children before puberty. Individualized care is provided for each patient and always involves families making decisions in coordination with a team of highly trained pediatric specialists.”

The Libs of TikTok referenced the Washington Post article shortly after it was published on Friday, claiming the allegations were “falsely implied.”

“‘Suggested false?’ They’ve admitted this multiple times on the record. WaPo thinks we’re stupid,” the account tweeted.

In another thread, Lib of TikTok criticized her for appearing to neglect to agree to an interview before publishing the article without her comments.

“Unreal. WaPo’s @PeteJamison reached out for comment and I agreed to an interview 12 minutes later. He then published hours later without responding to me until publication! Now he’s saying he can update the story with my comments. Not so. It works!”

The account added, “What a perfect hack @PeteJamison. I said I’d do an interview, but now he tells me he didn’t see my message! You can’t do it!”

The article was later updated to say that the Post “missed that response and published the story before the interview was arranged.”

Jamison did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment in time for publication.

At the bottom of Jamison’s piece, it was also noted that Taylor Lorenz contributed to the report. Lorenz previously doxed the Libs of TikTok creator in April, publishing her name, profession and the region where she lives. The report comes days after Lorenz denounced the online harassment of women.

On Sunday, Libs of TikTok was once again locked out of Twitter, blocking its owner from sending tweets or signing into the account. Libs of TikTok violated Twitter’s rules against “hateful conduct,” according to an email sent to the account owner, though it was not specified which posts were offensive.

The account was previously suspended in June after Libs of TikTok posted a lengthy thread about adults watching or encouraging children to watch drag shows. Facebook permanently suspended the account on August 18 without giving any specific reason.

Fox News’ Adam Sabbs contributed to this report.