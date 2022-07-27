New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The Washington Post editorial board slammed Democratic Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser for not doing enough to deal with the influx of illegal immigrants entering the city while giving the Biden administration a pass.

GOP governors Greg Abbott of Texas and Doug Ducey of Arizona have sent busloads of immigrants to the capital as a political statement about President Biden’s handling of the immigration crisis along the southern border.

Bowser has spoken out about the increase in immigration to her city, suggesting that those entering the country are being “tricked” into coming to D.C. but insisting that it is “a federal problem that demands a federal response.”

In a piece published Tuesday, the Post editorial board claimed that Bowser is “largely sitting on her hands.”

CNN Panel Rejects Biden White House Spin Trying to Redefine Recession: ‘You Can’t Fake It!’

“That inaction further victimizes the vulnerable and fuels the success of Mr. Abbott’s and Mr. Ducey’s political stunts,” the editorial board wrote. “It is time for Ms. Bowser to provide more concrete leadership.”

“Ms. Bowser is not wrong to argue that federal help is needed, and the district is credited with facilitating a conversation between the Federal Emergency Management Agency and SAMU First Response, an international humanitarian nonprofit, that led to a grant to help about half of the incoming immigrants. But the federal Even with assistance, the DC government must play a role. Volunteers estimate that 10 to 15 percent of migrants arriving in DC stay in the area; the rest leave for their destinations within days,” the board continued.

White House Covid czar says virus ‘forever’ after Biden vows to ‘stop’ pandemic during election

The Post praised the city of Brownsville, Texas, for establishing an immigrant processing center and partnering with local nonprofits to address various needs, and urged Bowser’s administration to “replicate that approach.”

“It could direct DC staff to help organizations already helping immigrants. It could apply for FEMA funding, considering council members’ calls to pull $500 million from the city’s budget surplus for fiscal year 2022. It could find a site near Union Station. Coronavirus testing , a respite center for migrants, including providing masks and isolation space. Since April, Ms. Bowser has relied on unpaid labor and donations from local residents to help these migrants. They cannot — and should not — continue to hold government jobs,” the Post wrote.

New York Times Says Biden’s Age Is ‘Uncomfortable Issue’ For White House, Democrats In Surprising Report

The editorial board concluded, “While Mr. Abbott and Mr. Ducey hope to create a crisis, it seems that immigration inevitably leads to chaos and forces the federal government to pass tougher border policies. County government inaction, and local aid as a result.” With the group overwhelmed, Republicans threaten to create a crisis narrative that plays into the governor’s hands. But it doesn’t have to be: By implementing humane and effective programs, DC can model immigration solutions. The city should waste no time acting.”

In May, The Washington Post editorial board similarly blasted Congress for failing to pass immigration reform, laying no responsibility at the feet of the Biden administration as the Trump administration considered repealing Title 42, which bars immigrants from entering the country. Epidemic

Click here to get the Fox News app

The board had defended DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, saying GOP lawmakers would use the border crossing to “skewer” Biden’s top official and increase calls for his impeachment, declaring political threats to be “null on the merits.”

“Despite the Biden administration’s lackluster performance and mixed messaging on the border, real immigration policy has been a failure of Congress,” the Post declared. “Decades of proven inability to enact meaningful reform has left the nation, and Mr. Mayorkas, dysfunctional.”