The Washington Post editorial board on Monday went after Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ crackdown on voter fraud that targets the most dangerous criminals, claiming it will have a “chilling effect” across the Sunshine State.

The DeSantis administration announced last week that 20 criminals who illegally voted in the 2020 election have been charged by the newly developed Office of Election Crimes and Security.

“Yet the small numbers brought up so far underscore the lack of voter fraud,” the editorial board wrote, downplaying DeSantis’ initiative. “For perspective, 20 of the 11 million Floridians expected to vote in 2020 have been arrested, although Mr. DeSantis called it the ‘opening salvo’ and said the office is investigating.”

As noted in the editorial, Florida voters approved an amendment to the state constitution to restore voting rights to felons released from prison, but exclude those convicted of murder or sexual assault. All 20 felons sentenced by the DeSantis administration fell into that category.

DeSantis accused the post, however, of “obstructing” the will of Florida voters by “moving the goalposts” in 2019, requiring felons to pay their debts before they can register to vote, and failure to do so would be another crime in itself. . The paper called the system “so opaque” that it is difficult to track whether criminals owe money for various fees and fines, insisting there is “no centralized tracking system to check citizens or election officials”.

“Mr. DeSantis’ overarching goal is clear: vote suppression,” the editorial board declared.

The paper said it was “disturbing” to see DeSantis accompanied by uniformed police officers in an event announcement that had a “political-rally feel”.

It also suggested that DeSantis was guilty of double standards because he pointed to 20 felons who voted in mostly “heavily Democratic counties” and did not hold a press conference after four were arrested for trying to cast multiple votes in “one.” GOP-dominated retirement communities.”

“Mr. DeSantis wants to join Donald Trump’s supporters, who have embraced the former president’s lies about the 2020 presidential election,” the editorial board wrote. “How many of these 20 defendants realized they were breaking the law? Perhaps they mistakenly believed the 2018 ballot allowed them to register.”

Post continues, “It has a more significant impact on formerly incarcerated people who have the right to vote but now may be afraid to take risks they don’t take because of technicalities or unpaid debts. Know about.”

