Washington Post columnist Max Boot echoed President Biden’s accusation against former President Donald Trump’s supporters and claimed that the country is abandoning them.

Boot declared that he was spending his summers in “some of the most liberal parts of America” ​​and “even took my step-kids to a drag show.” He notes that “it’s easy to imagine that you’re not in the ‘real America’ in that kind of environment” and quotes a friend as saying that he’s “happy to be in a place where drag queens are normal and there are Trumpkins.” No.”

Boot pushed back against the idea that Trump supporters are the real Americans, noting that the far left is not only valid Americans, but in many ways represents America’s future well.

“But you know what? Provincetown is real America. And so is Martha’s Vineyard. These communities are decidedly left-leaning and more prone to political correctness that makes easy punch lines,” he wrote. “But, in many ways, they may be more representative of the America of 2022 than the Rust Belt diners whose reporters love to take the pulse of Trumplandia.”

He comments on the common assumption that MAGA Republican Americans have a unique grasp of representing American values.

“There is an implicit assumption, shared by many Republicans and Democrats, that ‘real’ Americans are white, rural, conservative, Christian and less educated,” he notes. “Ultra-Maga Republicans claim that their policy preferences — anti-immigration, anti-gun control, anti-abortion, ‘woke’ — are the only legitimate views that ‘real’ Americans have, and anyone who disagrees is a straight-headed elitist or ‘globalist’ out of touch with reality. “

Boot theorizes that MAGA Republicans are increasingly radicalized by their concern that their America will be replaced by the March of Time.

“Yet white, Christian, rural, conservative voters are now in the minority. In fact, the reason MAGA Republicans are so hysterical is that they know the tide of economic and demographic change is ebbing. They’re behind,” he warned. “Whites’ share of the population has declined from 80 percent in 1980 to just 60.1 percent in 2019. America is projected to become a ‘majority minority’ by the 2040s.”

He also echoed Biden’s “semi-fascist” label for pro-Trump Republicans, suggesting that blue-state Democratic majorities are masking what they represent as true American values.

“The country as a whole may not be nearly as progressive as Provincetown or Martha’s Vineyard, but those blue havens where pickup trucks shout ‘Let’s go, Brandon!’ are closer to the increasingly liberal mainstream than sporting MAGA redoubts. bumper stickers,” he suggests. “There’s a good reason many MAGA Republicans embrace ‘semi-fascism’: their views are unpopular enough to garner majority support. They certainly don’t speak for the ‘real’ America – there is such a thing.”

Boot shared his column on Twitter, declaring that Provincetown and Martha’s Vineyard are “real America.”