New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Washington Post columnist Alyssa Rosenberg has faced backlash on Twitter after suggesting it’s not important to figure out who’s “wrong” about school lockdowns.

On Thursday, Rosenberg published a column acknowledging the devastating impact remote learning has had on students during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

“As a nation, we asked children to make enormous sacrifices on behalf of all during the worst of the pandemic. It came at a tremendous cost. It’s time to start thinking about how to pay them back,” Rosenberg tweeted.

Continuing the thread, “I’m fundamentally not interested in who’s right and who’s wrong in the summer of 2020. Kids don’t need adults’ self-justifications. They need to move on and look forward.”

NPR Education Reporter: Reporters Are ‘Too Shy’ During School Closure Coverage

Twitter users soon began criticizing the post for sidestepping who was responsible for the harmful lockdowns.

“I’m very interested in who’s right and who’s wrong, because I want to make sure that the people who made bad policy never make policy that affects children again,” wrote Deseret News contributing writer Bethany Mandel.

“Tell me you’re wrong instead of telling me you’re wrong,” tweeted conservative author Courtney Kirchhoff.

Mark Hemingway, senior author of RealClearInvestigations, raised today’s controversies about transgender youth transitioning and tweeted, “10 years from now: ‘I am fundamentally uninterested in who is encouraging children to undergo puberty blockers and surgical transitions. Children don’t need adults. Justifications. Let’s move on. And they need to wait.

Law professor Jonathan Adler writes, “What about the wrongdoers in 2021 and 2022?”

National Review podcast host Jeff Blehr tweeted, “I’m very interested in that. Because if we don’t specifically identify who is to blame and how they screwed up, those people will stay in power and do it again. There it is. You can’t learn from mistakes if you don’t admit at the basic level you made them.”

WAPO columnist suggests Progressives are ‘losing’, says party’s political strategy ‘outdated’

Using data from a global ban, The Economist reported that remote learning and COVID lockdowns could cost $21 trillion in lost income over a child’s lifetime today, and called the policies a “global disaster.” The McKinsey consulting firm also estimates that the closures represent an annual loss of $1.6 trillion in global GDP.

Most mainstream media outlets have been slow to recognize the damage caused by remote learning, often led by Democratic state leaders and teachers unions. By March 2022, the Washington Post finally began to note that schools that had worked to stay open during the pandemic had students who “progressed” more than schools that had closed.

In April, Rosenberg criticized the Biden administration for saying parents are “too stupid” to make decisions for their children about vaccinations.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“Apparently, the administration believes that parents are too weak to evaluate whether different vaccines with different doses may have different levels of efficacy or require a different number of shots,” Rosenberg wrote at the time.

Fox News’ Hannah Panrek contributed to this report.