Want to fire workers more smoothly? There is a startup for this.

You may have heard of fintech company Klarna, whose CEO recently played pre-recorded video at a general staff meeting to inform their employees that many of them are about to be laid off. The company then made them wait up to two days in an agonizing wait to find out if they were the ones who got fired. Delivering the bad news with a standard script as if they were robots, Klarna’s HR executives ended up firing about 700 employees — ten percent of their workforce — via video calls. The calls lasted 2-3 minutesand questions were not allowed. Ouch.

Or how about Better.com, the tech mortgage company whose CEO laid off hundreds of employees in one Zoom call – and then decided to kick them when they fell, blaming them “stealing” from the company due to insufficient productivity. A few months later, during the second round of layoffs, the company by chance sent severance pay to workers who will soon be laid off. Problem: They haven’t been told they’ve been fired yet.

Layoff stories like this seem to be everywhere these days as the tech industry grapples with plummeting valuations, tighter venture capital and an economic downturn. Big names like Tesla, Microsoft, Netflix, Coinbase, Elevatoras well as Twitter release the workers. Meta – aka Facebook – recently announced that it is preparing for layoffs. “If the immediate reporter is running by inertia or doing poorly, he is not the one we need; he’s letting the company down,” one of the company’s executives told managers. leaked note. Low-performing Facebook employees may soon find themselves on the brink of unemployment.

Small tech companies that struggle to raise money and attract investors are suffering even more than the big dogs. According to layoffs.fyiwhich tracks layoffs, 387 startups laid off more than 56,000 employees in 2022.

But there is at least one startup that is thriving in the face of market turmoil. And it’s kind of the perfect metaphor for the current state of technology. The company is called Continuum, and it’s cashing in on layoffs.

“When we started the company, we didn’t think about creating a layoff product,” says Nolan Church, CEO of Continuum. But now, if you’re a startup looking to lay off workers, this new startup can help. And it just convinced a group of venture capital firms to shell out. $12 million in new financing, which is quite impressive in the current market conditions.

Dismissal time continuum

Church describes Continuum as “a job market for factional executives”. What are “factional leaders” you ask? This is a technical speech for part-time consultants. The company, which Church co-founded in August 2020, seeks to connect startups with seasoned executives who sit here and there for hours giving advice. His presentation: Why spend millions on recruiting and hiring full-time executives when you can only spend thousands on hiring them part-time?

Continuum is essentially TaskRabbit, but for highly paid executives. Whereas with TaskRabbit you can hire workers to assemble furniture or renovate your home, with Continuum you can hire executives to advise your business, including now how to more smoothly, strategically and “humanely” lay off workers.

“It ended up happening around March and April of this year when we had three or four clients who were already working with executives, using them to get advice on layoffs,” Church explains of his company’s recent transition to layoffs. “Then we started noticing companies coming to us asking for more advice on layoffs.”

Continuum charges fixed fee for advisory services on dismissal, and the fee increases with the increase in the number of staff. For companies with up to 100 employees, it costs $10,000. For those with 100 to 250 employees, it costs $15,000. And for those with 250 to 500 employees, it costs $20,000. If your company has more than 500 employees, Continuum’s layoff services may cost more.

For that fee, Continuum is offering ten hours of consulting from “elite executive consultants”, a layoff communication plan for employees and the world, and analysis to help with diversity, equity and inclusion goals. They launched their layoffs product line earlier this month, and according to Church, they already have twelve potential customers in addition to six existing ones.

It is in the company’s interest to treat layoffs with tact and empathy. “If the company is lucky enough to survive, people will remember how they were treated at the time,” says Church. “And if they were mistreated, it will affect your employer brand.”

Seeing how they have fired or abused employees in the past may make high-value employees think twice about working for companies like Klarna or Better.com in the future. In addition, the morale of the remaining employees of the company obviously matters. If some employees are treated like garbage, it can hurt overall productivity and loyalty.

Church recommends that companies be kind to the workers they lay off and offer them at least four weeks of severance pay. He advises companies to cut once and cut deeper to try and prevent drip-drip-drip company agony. And he says companies need to think strategically about their employees who stay, including “managing” their top performers with either money or stock. “You want to make sure they’re there to help you get through this moment,” Church says.

With the new launch of their line of layoff products, a cynic might accuse Continuum of shameless opportunism, profiting from the suffering of others. But Church sees great value in the services his company provides. He responds to these possible criticisms: “I would suggest some empathy for the founders and early HR people who have never done this before and want to do it right.”

Of course, we must also have some sympathy for the workers themselves. Economic studies show that laid-off higher death rate and possibly all my life lower earnings. Church says one of her partners, Dover, offers a website called “One soft landingwhich is trying to help laid-off tech workers find new jobs. But, he admits, “there’s a gap in the market to help these people, and frankly, I wish we could do more.”

Layoffs are generally more detrimental to workers than job losses due to plant closures. studies findbecause the dismissal sends an ominous signal to future employers. In a world of imperfect information, employers look for clues to gauge the value of potential employees, and past layoffs can stigmatize employees as unproductive, lazy, or unreliable. Call it a cover letter from the Scarlet Crusade.