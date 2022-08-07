New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Being healthy often involves surrounding yourself with other healthy living things, including the plants in your home.

Appearing on “Fox & Friends Weekend” Saturday morning, Mickey and Vicki Popat — a husband-and-wife entrepreneurial team — shared tips about some popular and healthy plants to keep around the house this summer.

Among the offerings: the Super Hass avocado plant.

A rare orchid has been found in Vermont for the first time since 1902

As the couple notes in the plantogram, this avocado plant produces green fruit with “excellent flavor and oil content.”

Large avocados have a creamy texture and a “longer shelf life.”

“They can be grown indoors,” says Mickey Popat — “you don’t need a backyard” to grow these healthy plants, he says.

The plant produces fruit very easily, he said.

State Flower Quiz: Can you match these beautiful flowers to their correct states?

The couple also shared information about the Kesar mango plant, which produces “one of the rarest and best mangoes,” as described on their website.

They are known for fruit quality as well as pulp color and mango flavor and good shelf life.

They also talked about the olive tree – “one of the best indoor plants”.

“They can be grown in a container” and “can be grown inside any home.”

Fruit or vegetables? Take this quiz to test your healthy foods knowledge

The couple also shared smart tips for replanting indoors.

They shared insights about container size, the importance of good drainage – and how rocks and pebbles can help with proper drainage for plants.

“You want to pack” the dirt around the plant, Popats says.

The couple’s website, PlantOGram.com, explains, “We wanted to create a gift that evokes every emotion, leaves a legacy of stories, [be] Good for our environment and [be] Most sustainable.”

They offer over 200 varieties of fruit trees.

They started PlantOGram.com as a “backyard hobby” and it’s “now our life’s creation.”

They offer over 200 varieties of fruit trees “we have available through our online store and worldwide shipping.”

“It’s a gift,” they say, that makes a big impact when it arrives.

Click here to get the Fox News app

To learn more about popular plants and their tips for repotting, watch the video at the top of this article or Click here to access it.