Being your most productive doesn’t mean doing more, according to a new book author.

Fox News Digital sat down with journalist and radio host Celeste Headley to discuss “Do Nothing: How to Break Away from Overworking, Overdoing and Underliving” at the National Book Festival in Washington, DC.

At an event hosted by the Library of Congress on September 3, 2022, Headley, who is in DC, said he was inspired to write the book after trying to deal with his own struggles with overwork.

Headley said that making changes to help her become “less depressed” — like her own boss — actually made her life “worse.”

In a society where it’s common for workers to feel overworked, especially at a time when remote work and separating work and leisure is challenging, Headley offers tips on avoiding burnout.

Her first piece of advice: Remember that you are human with human limitations.

“You can say ‘rise and grind’ all you want, but there’s only so much thinking you can do. [accomplish] In a day’s time,” she said.

“So, after that, doing more isn’t actually getting more done — it’s literally counterproductive.”

Headley suggests avoiding unnecessary screen exposure. A desire to constantly check work-related emails or instant messages.

“Doing absolutely nothing helps you produce more,” she says.

Pulling back on screen time completely allows the brain to get pure rest, which isn’t an easy task to achieve, Headley says.

“People mistake idleness for leisure,” she says. “You can work and be idle.”

Headley’s definition of pure leisure is to engage in a hobby or activity solely for pleasure — not for sustenance or reward.

It can also be applied to the goal or reward of earning responses on social media. Headley warns that apps like Instagram and TikTok can be addictive and exhausting.

“You’re not baking bread to post it on social media,” she says. “You are baking bread to eat.”

“Find a way to fill your home with passion,” she says.

At the time, she added, “do something that has no value to the wider community.”

No-strings-attached hobbies are considered as relaxing as sitting around and doing nothing at all, Headley suggests — and she reassures the chronically restless that this is “okay.”

Another tip from Hedley: Be aware of how people spend their time.

“Understanding what you’re doing with your time is a really underrated exercise,” she says.

By starting this exercise where you can write down how you spend your time every 30 minutes to an hour every day, Headley says it’s important to be “brutally honest.”

After trying to exercise on her own, Headley reckons she spends more than three hours a day on social media.

“Do I want to spend half my day on social media?” She said about herself. “Not at all.”

Another way to avoid burnout and overwork is to set healthy boundaries in the workplace, advises Headley.

Headley recommends that workers try to establish a clear schedule at work — and stick to it.

“You have to know what your limits are … and what your well-being is before you implement it,” she says.