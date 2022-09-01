Wallowing foxes, wolves, vampires and Warnock shorts

FOFANA: FOX OFF

Through the ages, Leicester City have been famous for three things: jumping up and down between the two top divisions; losing in the FA Cup final; and those sand dunes where Jock Wallace made his players run up and down until their noses vomited. But the events of recent years have shaken all this up. Now it’s all Premier League titles, FA Cup success and regular European qualifications. Oh Claudio! Brendan! Jamie and Casper! How could you? What happened to the old beliefs? Our unspoken agreement? Post-war consensus? Social contract? We have agreed to!

Luckily for those of us who wish with all our hearts that this was 1982 again, it seems that Leicester are in the process of returning to the average. Last year’s eighth place in the Premier League was three places down from the previous two seasons, meaning no European tour this time around, and now they’re backing the entire division in a way that Mark McGee would be put to shame. Admittedly, it’s only four games a season and a similar cold start last year hasn’t hurt Arsenal too much in the long run. But Leicester’s next game is against a revived Manchester United, and judging by the length of that line at the door, they can only field a squad of nine players, including Rodgers and Jenny.

Youri Tielemans is at the head of the queue. Depending on who you read, the 25-year-old Belgian midfielder is the subject of a £19million offer from Arsenal, Newcastle or “mystery club”, which sounds intriguing until you come to the conclusion that the enigmatic the club tries to do everything discreetly – almost certainly either Arsenal or Newcastle. James Maddison is also on Newcastle’s radar, Caglar Soyuncu has been linked with a move to Wolves and the only reason Tielemans is leading the lineup is because Wesley Fofana finally made it by signing this afternoon 7-year contract with Chelsea. Seven years! Wow, he really wanted to leave.

The possible signing of Reims defender Vout Faes before the transfer window closes on Thursday night could ease the sting a bit, although given the general direction the club is heading in, we’d be very surprised if Rodgers, himself linked to Aston Villa, is still in the end of the season will come. And who knows where Leicester might end up. But even if the worst happens, don’t worry Foxes fans, history teaches us that Leicester always finds a way to bounce back. So where do you find Alan Smith and Gordon Milne? present tense?

LIVE ON A BIG SITE

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“They’ve all seen the video of Georgia [Stanway, who has joined Bayern Munich] sings Sweet Caroline as a dedication. They made me do the same, but they didn’t videotape it. My toes were buckling,” Lucy Bronze tells Suzanne Rack about how to hit the high notes at Barcelona, ​​how to learn Spanish and how to deal with online hate speech.

Lucy Bronze takes selfies with fans. Photo: José Breton/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

RECOMMENDED LISTENING

FIVE LETTERS

“Antonio Vives complains (Tuesday to Fiver) that Fiver’s ongoing letters about game postponements have become “extremely boring.” Stop it! Perhaps… but we all need to pause for a moment on the fact that these stories of matches that didn’t take place are often more interesting than the many matches that actually happened (see .

“Antonio Vives should have won the letter of the day on Tuesday. And his prize was to be unpublished letters about the postponement of the day until the end of the football season,” said Steve Mintz.

“Fans of football, nominative determinism and classical languages ​​will be thrilled to see Luis Sinisterra score with his left foot for Leeds on Tuesday night. It’s not a densely populated region on the Venn diagram, so we’ll be taking small wins.” -Chris Carter

Send email to the.boss@theguardian.com. And you can always tweet The Fiver via @guardian_sport. Today’s winner of our no-prize letter of the day is… Chris Carter.

NEWS, BITS AND BEANS

After seeing Chelsea’s 2-1 loss to Southampton, Tommy T clearly wants his team to be more like him. ‘We are too easily led astray,’ he growled, seemingly commanding his inquisitor to look into his eyes. “Just get strong!”

Some transfer news for you: Everton need a midfield schemer and Frank Lampard thinks Manchester United’s James Garner fits the bill. Meanwhile, Mihail Mudrik could be Brentford’s record signing and the Wolves have signed striker Sasha Kalajdzic who could very well be a vampire.

Beware of Sasha Kaladzic. Photo: Jack Thomas/WWFC/Wolves/Getty Images

Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks played under-21s against Brentford while undergoing cancer treatment. Brooks, 25, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2021, revealed in May that he was cancer-free.

Inflation causes many problems in the UK. It was revealed that filling out the Panini World Cup sticker book would cost a whopping £870. Ouch.

Steve Bruce continues to admire West Brom: “I’m glad I didn’t have to pay to see it,” he said after a 1-1 draw against Wigan that made the Countryfile look racy.

And Neil Warnock expressed his admiration for Richarlison and the high-waisted shorts. in my latest video.

DO YOU WANT MORE?

