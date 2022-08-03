New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

First on Fox: Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker urged Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia to “not panic” and agree to a debate Walker has agreed to attend, setting off the latest verbal fireworks in the debate between the two candidates in their key battleground state showdown.

Walker announced in an interview on Fox News’ “Hannity” Tuesday night that he had agreed to participate in the Oct. 14 debate in Savannah, Georgia, in front of a live audience. The debate, presented by Nexstar Media Group, will be broadcast on Fox 5 Atlanta and other local TV stations throughout Georgia and neighboring states.

“Senator Warnock. Nexstar Media Group has offered to hold a public debate for us in Savannah on October 14th. Fear not!,” Walker said in his new video, which was first shared with Fox News on Wednesday.

Walker, in the video, says Warnock has “rejected previous offers I’ve made, but please consider this. This discussion is not fair to you… and it’s for the people! It’s in your own backyard. Savannah! You do have a hometown advantage. It’s a respectable third in Georgia with multiple outlets. -hosted by Paksha media group. It will be telecast across the state on broadcast television. In prime time. So everyone gets a chance to watch it.”

Warnock had previously committed to attending an Oct. 16 debate hosted by the Atlanta Press Club, as well as two others scheduled for October in Macon and Savannah.

And Warnock’s campaign launched a statement last week criticizing Walker for not agreeing to participate in those three talks.

“Herschel Walker likes to talk tough,” asserts a commentator in Warnock’s statement. The spot then uses a clip of Walker from May saying “Sen. Warnock. When he’s ready to debate, he calls the time, he makes the space. I’m ready to go.”

The commentator accused Walker of “still refusing to agree to any debate” and accused Walker of “dodging” the debates.

Walker responded Tuesday, saying in a video that “I will not comply with the demands of the elite press and the liberal establishment to stand in an empty room for a debate about people.”

Quentin Fulks, Warnock’s campaign manager, said in a statement to Fox News, “Reverend Warnock has accepted invitations to three well-established Georgia debates in Atlanta, Savannah and Macon, after Herschel Walker said he would debate, broadcast statewide. Reverend Warnock anywhere, anytime. Nothing has changed. Reverend Warnock Herschel Walker is committed to negotiating and giving Georgians three opportunities to see a clear choice about who is ready to represent Georgia.”

Walker, a Heisman Trophy winner who helped lead the University of Georgia to a college football national championship four decades ago, jumped into the GOP race to face Warnock last summer after months of support and encouragement for the former president to run for Senate. Donald Trump, his longtime friend.

Thanks to his legendary status among many in Georgia and his enormous, if favorable, name recognition in the Peach State, Walker instantly became the front-runner for the GOP Senate nomination and largely ignored a field of lesser-known primary opponents. He took part in the debates as he focused his campaign on Warnock.

Walker ended up defeating his opponents in the May primary. But Republican strategists worry Walker is unprepared for the incoming fire he’s now receiving in the general election campaign.

Walker Warnock’s campaign and allied Democratic groups came under fire for what he called “Strange or false statements.” And he has also been targeted over several reports that he has exaggerated the success of his businesses and academic record and is playing defense over a number of personal controversies — from allegations of past abuse and threats against his first wife to his admission of children out of wedlock. He has never publicly mentioned it before, despite decades of criticism of absentee fathers.

Republicans see Warnock — the senior pastor at Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Martin Luther King Jr. preached and who narrowly defeated GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler for the seat a year and a half ago — as very vulnerable as he runs for re-election to a full six-year term.

But Warnock has dramatically outpaced Walker to date and holds a mid-single-digit edge over his GOP challenger in the latest opinion polls, including a four-point advantage in a Fox News poll released last week. The showdown is one of several races in battleground states that will determine whether the GOP wins back a majority in the chamber in the November midterms.