New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A federal judge ruled this week that Walgreens can be held liable for contributing to San Francisco’s opioid crisis.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer on Wednesday upheld a city attorney’s claim that the pharmacy chain did not use proper oversight with prescriptions, including over-dispensing addictive substances and failing to report suspicious orders.

“A Walgreens pharmacy in San Francisco dispensed hundreds of thousands of Red Flag opioid prescriptions without performing adequate due diligence,” the judge wrote. “Thousands of these prescriptions were written by doctors with suspect prescription patterns.”

Breyer added, “The evidence shows that Walgreens did not provide its pharmacists with adequate time, staff or resources to do due diligence on these prescriptions.”

San Francisco issues warning on fentanyl overdose deaths

The judge noted that an influx of red-flag opioid prescriptions had overwhelmed San Francisco’s hospitals, children’s playgrounds were littered with drugs, and even city libraries were forced to close due to siren-filled toilets.

Walgreens released a statement denying the city’s claim.

Opioid presence in Virginia county reports more deadly than fentanyl

“We have never manufactured or marketed opioids, nor have we distributed them to the ‘pill mills’ and Internet pharmacies that fueled this crisis,” Walgreens spokesman Fraser Engerman said.

Engerman also claimed that the ruling was an “unprecedented expansion of the public nuisance law” and called the effort “corrupt and unsustainable”.

An award of monetary damages has not yet been determined.

A Michigan official details the terrifying moment he collapsed from fentanyl exposure

The city of Golden Gate has been hit particularly hard by the opioid crisis. Last year, 474 people died of fentanyl-related overdoses in San Francisco, according to the city’s health department.

Last week, San Francisco’s new district attorney announced she would rescind former DA Chesa Boudin’s policy of lenient plea deals for drug offenders.

The new policy prevents serious offenders from being sent to San Francisco’s Community Justice Court (CJC). CJC is a “progressive corrections” program that, according to San Francisco’s Superior Court, “addresses the primary problems facing the individual and only their crime.”

Under DA Brooke Jenkins’ new policy, dealers arrested with more than five grams of drugs can no longer be referred to the CJC.

Click here to get the Fox News app