Wales 0-0 Slovenia Wales advance to World Cup play-offs with a draw

Wales’ hopes of a Women’s World Cup and first major tournament come down to the playoffs. A goalless draw at home against Slovenia on a record night in Cardiff was enough to secure them second place in Group I and a place in Friday’s draw in Switzerland.

Wales manager Gemma Granger was here in June when the men’s team secured their spot at the World Cup by defeating Ukraine in the play-off final, and now her team will have the chance to repeat their journey. “Seeing young girls interacting with our players and seeing us inspire 12,000 people is incredible,” Grainger said. “I didn’t let myself think about this moment, but I’m so proud. It’s important that we celebrate because this team just made history.”

No matter how events unfolded, this evening was to be groundbreaking, with Wales playing in front of a record crowd of 12,741, more than double the previous record set against Estonia last October. By comparison, there were 1,745 at Llanelli at the start of this campaign. Before the start of the match, Natasha Harding, Helen Ward and Angharad James received commemorative caps after a century of appearances for their country. At 28, James is the youngest of nine Welsh players, including Gareth Bale, to reach that milestone.

Kindness was not in short supply. Ian Rush and Neville Southall sent messages of support and Robert Page, the men’s team manager, and Joe Allen, the Wales midfielder, were among those in the stands. Wales initially struggled to establish their credibility and Slovenia saw a goal for the first time when their captain Mateja Zver forced Laura O’Sullivan to make a save after intercepting a cross-field pass from Rachel Rowe. The Beast stared into the sky for half an hour after nearly clearing the top corner with a shot from outside the box after a perfect one-two with Lara Prasnikar.

Wales’ best debuts were made by Seri Holland and Carrie Jones. Holland grabbed the ball as Christina Ehrman hit the air and charged forward, picking up Kaylee Green, who pushed the ball towards Sophie Ingle. The Wales captain extended play with a superb first pass and Jones forced Slovenia goalkeeper Zala Mersnik to stop the ball. Holland later started another move, culminating in Ingle’s side kick from the box.

Scotland ended their World Cup qualifier group stage with a 6-0 victory over the Faroe Islands in Tórshavn. Pedro Martínez Losa's team, already booked into the playoffs, scored three goals in the last five minutes of the first half to complete the win. Nicola Docherty's first goal was followed by goals from Caroline Weir, Erin Cuthbert and Martha Thomas.

Jones was denied a penalty appeal after Dominique Konk made a clumsy call in the box and the exuberant Welsh teenager was a menace all around, as was the Beast. In the 73rd minute, the captain of the Slovenian national team struck a shot close to the post. Earlier, Mersnik parried a roundhouse kick from Jones, and from the resulting corner, unnoticed Gemma Evans saw a header deflected by the Slovenian goalkeeper. Granger collapsed to the floor in disbelief, but in the end Wales didn’t need the respite that a victor would have given.