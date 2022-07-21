New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Sam Hartman may have been one of the first quarterbacks taken in the NFL draft in the spring, but he chose to return to Wake Forest for one more season.

Hartman appeared at ACC Media Days on Wednesday and explained that he felt “owed” to the Demon Deacons after the team’s loss in the conference championship game against Pittsburgh.

“It’s one of the reasons I came back. It’s a legacy, right?” He he said.

“Wake Forest invested in me, and I wanted to invest back in Wake Forest. I felt I owed them and their trust in me. … I wanted to make it right.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hartman had the best year of his collegiate career in 2021, throwing for 4,228 yards and 39 touchdowns.

Wake Forest won its first eight games of the season and was ranked No. 10 in the AP poll, the program’s highest ranking and highest since it was ranked No. 11 in 1947.

Louisville’s Malik Cunningham tired of ‘Little Bit’ Lamar Jackson comparisons, sees QB as ‘role model’

Wake Forest finished the season 11-3 overall and 7-2 in the ACC. The Demon Deacons finished with a 38-10 Gator Bowl victory over Rutgers.

Hartman was named to the Davey O’Brien Award watch list to begin the 2022 season. This is the first time since 2009 that Wake Forest has been named to the preseason watch list for the quarterback award. Riley Skinner was the Deacons’ quarterback that year.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Wake Forest opens the season Sept. 1 at home against VMI.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.