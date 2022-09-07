New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Wake Forest’s starting quarterback is Sam Hartman The university announced Tuesday that he was medically cleared to play in Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt after being diagnosed with a rare condition known as Paget-Schrotter syndrome last month.

Hartman, a 23-year-old redshirt junior from Charlotte, North Carolina, “Indefinitely” ruled out with a “non-football-related condition” in early August after receiving medical treatment following a team workout.

On Tuesday, Wake Forest revealed Hartman developed a blood clot in the subclavian vein and later underwent a procedure to remove the clot and surgery to relieve pressure on the vein. The condition may be caused by inflammation from a previous infection.

“We did another follow-up ultrasound on Sam and everything looked great,” Dr. Julie A. Freischlag, Hartmann surgeon, said in a statement. “The clotting is gone, blood flow is good and he feels great. Blood thinning treatments were discontinued after they became medically unnecessary and he was medically cleared to return to full competition.”

Dr. Freischlag says the condition is rare but “more common in young, healthy men.”

“This process has made me appreciate all the people at Wake Forest University and around our football program for how they treat student-athletes,” Hartman said in a statement.

“I’ll have time to tell my full story, but right now I’m excited to get back on the field with my teammates and compete every day to get our team ready for Vanderbilt this Saturday in Nashville. Get it, Deeks!”

Hartman was named Wake Forest’s starter as a freshman in 2018, but suffered a late injury that resulted in him being the backup quarterback the following year. He took over as the starter in 2020 and 2021, passing for 4,228 yards and 39 touchdowns, leading Wake Forest to the ACC Atlantic title.

“As a two-time captain and one of the best leaders I’ve ever had the pleasure of coaching, Sam has attacked this rehab process and it’s been truly special to see how everyone inside and outside of our program has supported Sam. The announcement last month,” head coach Dave Clawson said.