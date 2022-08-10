New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Wake Forest remains without Demon Deacons The starting quarterback is Sam Hartman After the school announced Wednesday that he had been ruled out “indefinitely” with a “non-football-related condition.”

Hartman, a 23-year-old redshirt junior from Charlotte, North Carolina, sought medical treatment after Tuesday’s workout, the athletics department said in a statement.

“The results of those tests and subsequent treatment will suspend Sam from team activities indefinitely. The timeline for his return to competition is uncertain,” the statement read.

Additional details about the situation have not been released, the school said, citing Hartman’s privacy and HIPAA.

“Tuesday was a frustrating day, but I am very grateful to our medical staff and Dr. Chris Miles and Niles Fleet for being with me through this process,” Hartman said in a statement. “I look forward to attacking this rehab process and I greatly appreciate the support I have received from my family, teammates and coaches.”

Hartman was named Wake Forest’s starter as a freshman in 2018, but suffered a late injury. Backup quarterback next year He took over as the starter in 2020 and 2021, passing for 4,228 yards and 39 touchdowns, leading Wake Forest to the ACC Atlantic title.

“Sam Hartman is the epitome of a leader and one of the best young men I’ve ever had the pleasure of coaching,” head coach Dave Clawson said Wednesday. “As a two-time captain and coming off record-setting seasons in 2020 and 2021, Sam has spent the entire offseason focused on improving his teammates and helping our program achieve great success on the field. Additionally, he is incredible in the community and in the classroom.”

“We look forward to getting Sam back on the field as soon as possible, and in the meantime our coaching staff and the program will fully support Sam and his family in his recovery.”

With no timetable for a return, Mitch Griffis will take over as the starter for the 2022 season. ESPN reported . Hartman has one more year of eligibility.