House Democrats facing tough re-election in the upcoming midterm elections are refusing to say whether they agree with President Biden’s comments that “MAGA Republicans” are a threat to American democracy.

Biden echoed the sentiments Thursday evening in Philadelphia, calling on voters to reject the GOP in November because “the Republican Party today is dominated, driven and threatened by Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans.”

The rhetoric was repeated by Biden last week. At a rally last week in Rockville, Maryland, Biden Accused Republicans Taking his message on the GOP a step further, becoming the party of “semi-fascism,” former President Trump and Republicans are not only a threat to “individual rights and economic security, they are a threat to our democracy.” “

Biden is expected to deliver dark remarks on Thursday, describing his political opposition as a threat to democracy

“We are now witnessing the start or death of the extreme MAGA agenda,” Biden told supporters at a Rockville rally. “America has to choose. You have to choose.”

“There aren’t that many real Republicans anymore,” Biden said. “I respect conservative Republicans. I don’t respect these MAGA Republicans.”

Fox News Digital reaches every 21 Democrats are running for re-election “Toss-ups” in districts, as well as “lean” and “Republican,” and asked whether, like Biden, they don’t respect “MAGA Republicans” and whether they believe Republicans are a “threat” to democracy. President said. None of them responded.

Biden’s message resonated with those in attendance, who cheered and applauded his arguments, but declined to comment on whether those running for office in the nation’s purple regions were on board with his message.

Earlier this week, the Biden administration faced criticism as it previewed Biden’s planned speech Thursday evening, which was slated to heighten his message against Republicans who are a threat to democracy and freedom.

“The president believes there is a terrorist threat to our democracy,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday in a preview of Biden’s planned speech. “The MAGA Republicans are the most powerful part Republican Party . It is a grave threat to our democracy, our freedom, our rights.”

Biden Joins Other Dems in Dismissing Republican Voters, Saying ‘We Don’t Respect Republicans’

She further added that “they do not respect the rule of law” and are “pursuing an agenda of depriving people of their rights”.

Many Twitter users condemned the White House press secretary’s statements, suggesting such rhetoric from the likes of her and Biden actually divides the country.

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee denied the divisive statements in a tweet, writing, “Joe’s message of ‘unity’ to half of America? How does this partisan attack at a taxpayer-funded podium not violate the Hatch Act.” [less] Defy common sense and reality?”

Rep. Thomas Massey, R-Ky., responded to the announcements by blasting Biden’s leadership on various issues.

“What the hell?! Is this justification for raiding the former president’s home? For chasing parents at school board meetings? For hiring 87,000 new IRS employees? For extinguishing the right to own guns? For devaluing the currency? For centralizing our food supply?” he asked.

Fox News’ Harris Alick and Alexander Hall contributed to this story.