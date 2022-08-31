New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

If they support sex-selection abortion and legislation that would allow a pregnancy to continue until the moment of birth, many vulnerable House Democrats up for re-election are refusing to answer key questions on abortion.

Fox News Digital asked several vulnerable House Democrats to further explain their pro-choice views after striking down a Supreme Court ruling that ended legal precedent recognizing a constitutional right to abortion and returned the power to restrict abortion to states. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., was the only Democratic candidate to respond.

“Congresswoman Slotkin upheld 50 years of precedent in Roe v. Wade, giving women the right to privacy in their own personal health decisions, including whether or not to terminate a pregnancy, up to viability,” Austin Cook, spokesman for Slotkin, told Fox News Digital. “If a woman’s health is at risk beyond that, a woman and her doctor — not the federal government — should make the decision whether to terminate a pregnancy.”

Cook continued, “This November, Michiganders will have the opportunity to vote on Roe, and Congresswoman Slotkin is supporting that ballot initiative. Voters will be choosing between Roe, which we’ve lived with for 50 years, and Michigan’s 1931 law that bans abortions. Even in cases of violent rape or obscenity, and in the process Women and doctors are treated as criminals.”

Republican Senate candidates hit back at abortion attack ads from Democrats

None of the following Democrats responded to Fox News Digital’s request for comment: Rep. Tom O’Halleran, D-Ariz.; Rep. Cindy Aksney, D-Iowa; Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Conn.; Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine; Rep. Don Kildee, D-Mich.; Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn.; Rep. Annie Kuster, DN.H.; Representative Tom Malinowski, DN.J.; Representative Chris Pappas, DN.H.; Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev.; Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev.; Rep. Steve Horsford, D-Nev.; Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio; Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Pa.; Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa.; Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va.; Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va.; Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Wash.

Biden Says Abortion Resurrections ‘Beyond the Pale’ in Latest Midterms Pitch

Each of the representatives expressed their general pro-abortion stance and opposition to the SCOTUS decision, but declined to elaborate on whether they would support any restrictions on abortion.

Mallory Carroll, vice president of communications for Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, expressed her thoughts on the pro-abortion candidates running in this year’s midterm elections in an exclusive statement to Fox News Digital: “‘Safe, legal and rare’ was a long time ago — now Democrats are off limits. Unregulated abortion on demand should be fully supported, paid for by taxpayers. For proof of this, look no further than the deceptively named ‘Women’s Health Protection Act.'”

“This law, backed by the Biden White House and Democrats in Congress, would impose nationwide restrictions on abortion on demand and would certainly thwart efforts by current and future elected lawmakers in Congress and states to enact any reasonable pro-life protections. Pro-abortion Democrats would be worse off than under Roe and The majority of Americans are vehemently opposed to it,” Carroll said.

The Women’s Health Protection Act is a bill introduced by Democrats that supports abortion “without restriction” and avoids any restrictions on “abortion after fetal viability.”

Following the Supreme Court ruling in June overturning Roe v. Wade and declaring abortion a constitutional right, Democrats have spent millions on campaign ads specifically mentioning abortion and are using the issue to run their campaign in the final stretch before November.

Click here to get the Fox News app

On Friday, during Women’s Equality Day at the White House, President Joe Biden said abortion restrictions in Republican-led states are “beyond the pale” as several conservative lawmakers push for further bans on abortions in their state.