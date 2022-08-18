New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Two House Democrats facing tough re-election bids are defending their party’s expansion of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), which was included in the Manchin-backed Inflation Reduction Act, as doing little to immediately address inflation.

Two vulnerable Democratic congresswomen, California Rep. Katie Porter and Rep. of Iowa. Cindy Aksney defends her votes in favor of the Inflation Relief Act and the $80 billion relief measure. A boost to the IRS Over a 10-year period, more than half of the funding is intended to help the agency crack down on tax evasion.

Billions of dollars from the measure, signed into law by President Biden on Tuesday, will go toward filling 87,000 IRS positions for the IRS, more than doubling the agency’s current size.

“We’re investing in the IRS because right now, $160 billion in taxes go into our nation’s coffers that help all of you with our schools and our roads and our health care and all the important things. The nation needs this because we don’t have enough IRS auditors to fix the problems we’re facing,” 2018 Aksne, who has served in Congress since He said in a recent event Held by the Des Moines Register.

“So, what’s going on is that people like Gary” — referring to one of the audience members — “you know, have a better chance of getting an audit than Elon Musk,” Aksne added. “So, we need to make sure we’re addressing this across the country, so I voted for that bill.”

Similarly, Porter, who has represented California’s 45th Congressional District in the House since 2019, at one point insisted Appeared recently on MSNBC Americans want more agents at the IRS, and “the pressure of the bill will reduce costs for American families in the short term.”

Porter said the GOP’s claim that additional IRS agents would target Americans making less than $75,000 a year is “a load of malarkey” and “absolutely not true.”

“I receive phone calls every day from my constituents and colleagues across the country asking for help with unresponsive federal agencies, who are waiting for answers,” Porter said. “The number one agency the American people want — to have more agents, be more helpful, pick up the phone, build better technology, be more responsive — is the IRS.”

“This is an investment to modernize and prepare the IRS for the expected retirements among customer service agents that we are already facing,” Porter added. “The audit part of it is focused on big corporations, and that’s why you’re hearing Republicans who are beholden to those big corporations trying to undermine and attack this part.”

Both Oxney and Porter, who advanced from June’s Democratic primary, will face Republican challengers in their states’ general elections in November. Former Iowa State House Republican Rep. Jack Nunn is challenging Aksney, while Porter faces a challenge from Republican Scott Baugh, a graduate of Liberty University.

Before approval by the House, Senate Democrats The IRS estimates it could add an additional $124 billion in federal revenue over the next decade by boosting funding, hiring more tax enforcers to crack down on rich people and corporations who try to avoid taxes.

However, Republicans have warned that the IRS would fund an “army” of agents to crack down on small business owners and low-income workers. Americans earning less than $75,000 a year receive 60% of the expected additional tax checks Under the Democrats’ spending package According to an analysis released by House Republicans.

House Republican analysis It showed that people making $75,000 or less in annual income would be subject to 710,863 additional IRS audits, while those making more than $1 million would receive 52,295 more audits under the bill.

Overall, the IRS conducts more than 1.2 million annual audits of Americans’ tax returns, according to the analysis. Another 236,685 additional audits will target individuals with annual incomes between $75,000 and $200,000.

Fox News’ Jessica Chasmer contributed to this report.