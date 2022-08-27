New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Debt Debt Debt Debt Debt Debt Debt Debt Debt Debt Debt Debt Debt Debt Debt Debt Debt Rep. Cindy Oxney is pushing for an estimated $500 billion in inflation and tax increases as the midterm elections approach.

Pointing to analysis from Wall Street, Aksney, who has served as a representative for Iowa’s Third Congressional District since 2019, insisted the plan “doesn’t negatively impact inflation.”

“Today, an analysis by Goldman Sachs shows that the net effect of debt relief and resuming student loan payments is very modest, but it will be slightly inflationary, so it will reduce inflation,” Oxney said Friday. KMA’s “Morning Line” program.

“It’s something I understand because people come into my office all the time,” she added. “I’ve heard from realtors that student debt keeps people from buying new homes. When people buy a property, it not only helps the economy — you know, paying to build the house and those workers to build it, but all the things they buy to put it there — it’s the appliances. And it creates jobs in America for stuff… if they build a family, all of that. It helps build our economy. So, I’m glad to see it doesn’t negatively affect inflation.”

Biden admin’s message on how $500B student loan handout will affect inflation, experts say

The plan, which Biden officially announced Wednesday from the White House — would be implemented by executive order — would cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for certain borrowers who earn less than $125,000 a year and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. Extending the pause on federal student loan payments through the end of the year.

An analysis referred to by Oxney from Goldman Sachs was released in a research note to clients on Thursday and said the impact of Biden’s plan on inflation would be “small” and would increase gross domestic product (GDP) by 0.1% next year. Forbes.

On the contrary, The analysis was released on Friday The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB) estimates that the initiative will “raise inflation by 15 to 27 basis points over the next year”.

Many economists are also warning Negative effects on inflation from Biden’s plan.

“What we’re hearing is a lot of baseline games, which is people, in order to claim it’s not inflation, assuming it’s not inflation,” Maya McGuinness, president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, told Fox Business. “Compared to what’s not the law, you might say it’s not inflation. But compared to what’s going to happen, it’s inflation.”

Fed’s Powell vows to tackle inflation ‘forcefully’ but warns of severe economic damage

Jonathan Bydlock, policy director at the libertarian R Street Institute, said this week that the White House’s claim that the plan would not have a negative impact on inflation was stretching the truth.

“Pausing student loans for as long as we have, you know, even if the US economy rebounds after the pandemic, the inflationary effect…” Bydluck said. “Even if what the White House is saying is true — and I think that’s a bit of a stretch — it’s still correct to say that this measure is in place … given the existing pressure on prices.”

“This is still the highest inflation level in 40 years,” he added. “The approach is basically they say, in so many words, ‘We really don’t care that much Unregulated prices ,'”

The CRFB also estimates that the taxpayer-funded student loan handout will cost Americans $500,000,000,000. Initially, the cost of the CRFB plan was estimated at about $300 billion, but the estimate was updated in an analysis released Friday.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Additionally, The analysis was released on Friday Biden’s plan could cost the government up to $1 trillion over 10 years, according to the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School for Business.

Iowa State Sen. The Republican nominee to represent the state’s Third District in Congress. Oxney will seek to retain her seat in November’s general election in an electoral challenge against Jack Nunn.

Fox News’ Tyler O’Neill contributed to this story.