New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The Republican, D-Nev., has claimed that Republicans will reject the election results, following President Biden’s speech about the “danger” the GOP has put Democrats ahead of the midterm elections.

“If Maga Republicans take over, they will overturn every election with a result they don’t like,” Titus tweeted Thursday night after Biden’s Philadelphia speech, referring to former President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

Titus, who faces a tough re-election race in her Las Vegas-area district, echoed other phrases and sentiments from Biden’s speech, saying “ask Republicans to back off.”

“We must stand together and defend our democracy,” Titus tweeted.

Biden Says ‘Maga Republicans’ Are Threatening Democracy As He And Dems Broke Anti-Trump Rhetoric Ahead Of Midterms

Biden delivered his speech on Thursday, standing in front of a dimly lit Independence Hall in Philadelphia and standing alongside US Marines as the battle between “democracy and equality” and the GOP allegedly assaults those principles in this November’s midterm elections.

“I’m not going to stand by and let the election be stolen by people who refuse to believe they lost,” Biden said.

“The military is determined to take this country back,” Biden said. “America is backwards where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraceptives, no right to marry the one you love.”

“Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremist group that threatens the very foundation of our republic,” Biden said. “Republicans don’t respect the Constitution. They don’t believe in the rule of law. They don’t recognize the will of the people. They refuse to accept the results of a free election.”

A Bernie Sanders-backed congressional candidate failed to unseat a moderate Democratic representative. Dinah Titus

The president said he doesn’t think “every Republican, even a majority of Republicans, is a MAGA Republican.” However, he said, the GOP as a whole is “dominated, inspired and intimidated by Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans.”

The speech came a week after Biden said the “MAGA Republican” wing of the GOP was tantamount to “quasi-fascism.”

Republicans have slammed Biden’s speech as alienating from Republicans and called the dark setting ominous.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark. on America’s Newsroom with Dana Perino on Friday morning called the setting of the speech “very inappropriate” and said one aspect of Biden’s speech was particularly concerning.

“Most alarmingly, the Marines stand behind him in his political attacks on the 74 million Americans who voted Republican in the last election,” Cotton said.

Biden shocks audience with ‘hell red backdrop’ for polarizing speech

Cotton added that Biden had left everything to campaign for heading into the midterm elections, where Republicans are considered a strong shot at regaining control of Congress.

“What do you expect Joe Biden to say? He can’t run on his own record. Congressmen and senators can’t defend the Democratic record. Think about what he didn’t say last night. He didn’t say anything about it. His student loan bailout from last week. ,” Cotton said.

Many House Democrats did not respond to Biden’s speech on social media, but some supported the president’s statements and defended the speech against criticism.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“[The] A president who speaks in a general tone is not a threat – he is a man who has promised amnesty to those who tried to stage a coup on his behalf,” Tweeted Rep. John Garamendi, D-Calif. “You can’t blame either side for this. One is under criminal investigation and the other is not,” he added.

Titus’ Nevada district is considered a toss-up in Fox News’ power rankings for the November election, where she faces GOP nominee Mark Robertson, a US Army veteran whom Trump has not officially endorsed.