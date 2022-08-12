New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

House Democrats downplayed concerns over vulnerable IRS provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, praising the bill’s focus on climate reform.

Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va. and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y. The proposed Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, scheduled for a House vote Friday afternoon, includes massive climate spending and provisions to boost federal revenues. Through increased tax enforcement.

The bill would provide nearly $80 billion, which could expand the IRS by hiring tens of thousands of new agents, but many Democrats rejected or rejected concerns that it would lead to more audits of individuals and small businesses.

Fox News Digital requested comment from 20 of the most vulnerable House Democrats, asking their thoughts on the IRS provisions included in the bill. None of them responded to the question.

Representative. Susan Wild, D-Pa., said expanding the IRS would not raise taxes on Americans making less than $400,000 a year, but would instead “lead people to get their tax returns faster.” She shared an infographic that she called a “myth” that the IRS would increase audits of small businesses and individuals.

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., shared on Twitter that she believes climate is the biggest threat America has ever faced. “Tomorrow, when I vote on the Inflation Reduction Act, I will vote to take aggressive action on the biggest threat we face: climate change.”

Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., also commented on the climate provisions in the Democrat’s new bill, saying, “It’s not #Inflation Reduction Act With low health and energy costs, it takes massive action to fight #ClimateCrisis.”

In a separate post, Horsford refuted claims that the new law would raise taxes on working-class Americans.

The Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT) reports that taxes on Americans in nearly every income bracket will result from the Inflation Reduction Act, including raising taxes on people making less than 400k a year.

Rep. Angie Craig also noted that the new bill would not raise taxes on certain individuals, writing, “Fact check: No matter how hard @KistnerCongress tries to mislead Minnesotans, the Inflation Reduction Act will not raise taxes on the middle class.”

Representative. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas., announced Thursday his plan to vote in favor of the legislation: “No bill is perfect. However, it is our duty as legislators to compromise, compromise and rise above partisan politics to make meaningful and balanced change. For this bill and the Inflation Reduction Act I look forward to President Biden signing it.”

Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., said, “The high cost of prescription drugs affects millions of Americans every day, and the Inflation Reduction Act will quickly lower health care costs and put money back into the pockets of working families.”

Progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., criticized Democrats’ arguments about the bill, though he ultimately voted for the legislation. He told CNN on Wednesday that the Inflation Reduction Act would not lower prescription drug prices for four years. Sanders also said the bill would have “minimal impact” on controlling inflation.

Republicans have made clear their opposition to the bill, insisting it would raise taxes amid a tech recession and target working-class Americans with more tax audits and IRS appointments.

When the House of Representatives votes on the bill, only five Democrats will oppose the legislation to block it, but Democrats expect final approval Friday.