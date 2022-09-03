New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Trump-backed candidates are blasting President Joe Biden’s Thursday “Soul of the Nation” speech, where he said “MAGA forces are determined to take this country back,” while vulnerable Democratic senators seeking re-election this fall largely avoided discussing Biden’s divisive rhetoric.

During Biden’s remarks Thursday: “And here, in my view, is the truth: MAGA Republicans do not respect the Constitution. They do not believe in the rule of law. They do not recognize the will of the people. They refuse to accept. Free elections.” About 74 million Americans voted for former President Donald Trump and the “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) movement in the 2020 presidential election.

Biden’s speech, broadcast live on several new outlets, focused solely on MAGA Republicans, with no comments on the economy, rising inflation, the fentanyl crisis or abortion.

Trump-endorsed candidate Blake Masters fired back at Biden after his comments targeted MAGA Republicans. Masters is facing Sen. Mark Kelly in the Arizona Senate race this fall.

Trump-endorsed candidate JD Vance, who is running against Democrat Rep. Tim Ryan in the race for Ohio’s open Senate seat, issued a press release Friday responding to Biden’s speech.

“At a time when we need to bring people together more, not further divide, Biden has declared Republicans enemies of the state and purposely stoked tensions. Never before has an American leader done so much damage while accepting so little responsibility: Biden’s speech is a direct attack on the people he is supposed to serve.”

Former Arizona Attorney General Adam Laxalt, who is hoping to unseat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Ariz., this fall, also expressed his thoughts via Twitter: “I drove by a gas station in rural Nevada that sells $5 gas. Meanwhile, Biden spends his time talking about the reality Americans are facing right now. He attacked half of America at night while completely ignoring the problems.”

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., seeking re-election this fall, also posted, “An angry man smears half the country and promises to unite.”

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., Sen. Katherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., Sen. Magee Hasan, D.N.H., and Sen. Michael Bennett, D-Colo. ., who were all silent after Biden’s Thursday comments, would not comment on Biden’s speech.

On Thursday, Fox News Digital MAGA asked twenty-one vulnerable House Democrats whether they agree with President Biden that Republicans are a “threat” to democracy. None of them responded.

Following Biden’s speech, Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., joined the president in his efforts, posting on her Twitter account: “If MAGA Republicans take control, they will rig every election with an outcome they don’t like.”

At a recent campaign rally in Maryland, Biden compared the philosophy of MAGA Republicans to “semi-fascism.”

“What we’re seeing now is the beginning or death of the extreme MAGA philosophy,” Biden continued, adding, “It’s not just Trump, it’s the whole philosophy that supports — I’m going to say something, it’s semi-like. Fascism,” Biden said in his speech.