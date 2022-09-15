New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Vice President Kamala Harris made headlines on Sunday when she said the besieged southern border was “secure” — but what she said flew largely under the radar, despite the huge implications.

Harris revealed that the mass amnesty plan for millions of illegal immigrants, despite several setbacks, is still a top priority for the administration.

“I don’t think the president and I need to do what we’re asking Congress to do, which is the first request we’ve made: Pass a bill to create a pathway to citizenship,” Harris said on “Meet the Press.” Sunday. “The border is secure, but we also have a broken immigration system, especially in the last four years before we came in, and that needs to be fixed.”

She later emphasized the importance of a path to citizenship for those who entered the country illegally — saying it was “for millions of people.”

“We need to create a law and a plan for citizenship for the millions of people who are here and are willing to do what is legally necessary to get citizenship,” she said.

Border agents blast Kamala Harris’ border claim, saying it’s ‘not safe’

Recently the administration has been touting its efforts on border security — anti-smuggling operations (including 3,000 arrests in the first months) and increased funding for the Department of Homeland Security — but Harris’ comments show how efforts to see illegal immigrants given full citizenship, including voting rights, remain a top agenda item in the administration. .

Then-candidate Joe Biden promised to work to pass an immigration reform bill with a “roadmap to citizenship for nearly 11 million undocumented immigrants” labeled a “priority.”

The administration followed through on that promise on Inauguration Day, releasing a sweeping immigration proposal that would become the 2021 US Citizenship Act. The bill included an eight-year path to citizenship for illegal immigrants already in the country as long as they are approved. A few checks.

House Democrats have introduced a bill to renew the amnesty push for illegal immigrants

Notably, the bill includes immediate green cards (or permanent residency) for farm workers, Temporary Protected Status (TPS) recipients and illegal immigrants who came to the US as minors, and the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). ) program.

But that effort failed because the Senate is 50-50, requiring 10 Republicans to support any bill. With an exploding immigrant crisis at the border and minimal border security measures in the bill, no Republican would agree to support it.

Democrats moved to bypass the need for Republican support by including immigration provisions in the Build Back Better Act, which they hope to pass through the Senate using the budget reconciliation process. It would allow the legislation to pass with just 50 votes, meaning Republicans would not be needed if all Democrats voted in favor.

Three proposals were offered, but all three were rejected by the Senate parliamentarian, and eventually Sen. The effort failed when Joe Manchin, DW.Va., withdrew his support from the effort. A slimmed-down version of Build Back Better was passed this year, but it didn’t include any immigration provisions.

2021 in review: How the push for amnesty for illegal immigrants backfired

With those efforts quashed, there was little push for a mass amnesty by Democrats. A coalition of Democrats has introduced a bill to change the registry to allow illegal immigrants in the country more than seven years to gain a path to citizenship, but it has yet to move forward.

That push could be renewed if Democrats pick up more seats in the Senate after the November midterms — especially with growing Democratic calls to repeal the filibuster. On the other hand, Republican gains in the House or Senate could doom amnesty’s chances for years to come.

Immigration activists have reportedly pushed the White House on the issue, with activists meeting with officials over the summer, Politico reported. The White House alleged “To be publicly silent on affirming or favoring any immigration law.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

However, Harris’ comments reaffirmed the White House’s commitment to amnesty for illegal immigrants. Her comments on Wednesday followed a White House announcement on National Hispanic Heritage Month supporting a path to citizenship.

“We will continue to build a fair, humane and orderly immigration system and fight to protect the rights of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients and others who call this country home,” the statement said. “That means continuing to support a path to citizenship for farmworkers and other essential workers, along with temporary protected status.”

Fox News’ Jessica Chasmer contributed to this report.